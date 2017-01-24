Superbike News

For your new business, look at these new offices for rent and get started
– Sneak preview of British company’s all-new sport touring tyre at Stoneleigh trade show The official launch of Avon’s new Spirit ST sport-touring tyre is planned for late spring but the bike industry will get [...]
“Hello Houston” New from Weise® for 2017, the Outlast® Houston is a fully-armoured waterproof jacket, with a removable temperature-regulating lining for optimal thermal comfort, whatever the weather. The jacket’s tough, tear-resistant rip-stop outer has a [...]
Suzuki has announced pricing and availability of its GSX-S750, with the new naked available from £99 per month when it arrives in dealerships in March, with an RRP of £7,599. Launched last week in Spain, [...]
Keis has introduced a lighter, more compact and longer lasting 12V Lithium (Li-ion) Battery Pack for its Dual-Power heated clothing Smaller, lighter and longer lasting than the previous model, it measures just 70 x 70 [...]
Honda Motor Europe is delighted to announce a partnership with Akrapovič for the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship, which will see Nicky Hayden and Stefan Bradl’s Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 machines being fitted with the [...]
Ryde’s original 2017 racing plans had been stopped in their tracks very recently but with help and encouragement from numerous sources, including WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea, WorldSSP legend Kenan Sofuoglu, Kawasaki and the Puccetti team [...]
Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali: “We are a company in which racing represents something special and we are ready to tackle another even bigger challenge, with the aim of bringing back the MotoGP world [...]
Santander Consumer Finance-backed series delivers big The Santander Consumer Finance KTM British Cup will be back in 2017 with 20 races split over eight rounds, once again supporting the MCE British Superbike Championship. As well [...]
A battle and a duel see the reigning Champion come out on top Moto2™ signed off 2016 with a true grand finale – a breathless first half of the race to be remembered as Franco [...]
South African signs off his incredible Moto3™ campaign with a stunning fight through the field Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has signed off his Moto3™ career with an unbelievable fight back through the field [...]
MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship/ FIM Supersport and Supersport 300 World Championships/ European Superstock 1000 Championship 2017 Provisional Calendar, 25 November DATE COUNTRY CIRCUIT WorldSBK WorldSSP WorldSSP300 STK1000 24-26 February Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix [...]
James Westmoreland and the CAME BPT Yamaha team celebrated a double podium finish in the Dickies British Supersport Championship, firing them ahead of Andy Reid in the Dickies British Supersport Championship standings ahead of the [...]
In 2017 the FIM Motocross World Championship will be bigger and better than ever with twenty rounds scheduled to take place in seventeen different countries across four different continents. Youthstream is pleased to announce that [...]
After more than a year of speculation, Guy Martin has confirmed he will once again take his place on the grid at the famous Dundrod circuit this August, as part of his surprise new deal [...]
Suzuki Endurance Racing Team pulled off a superb win with a 10-lap lead over Team SRC Kawasaki and Japanese team Trick Star Racing – who made a brilliant debut at the Bol d’Or. Fellow-Japanese team [...]
Leon Morris becomes the 2016 Ducati TriOptions Cup champion while Sean Neary takes the last win of the year at Brands Hatch Leon Morris becomes the 2016 Ducati TriOptions Cup Champion Neary gets a double [...]
