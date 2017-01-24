Superbike News

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Suzuki GSX-S750 available for £99 per month

Suzuki GSX-S750 available for £99 per month

Posted On January 24, 2017 | No Comments on Suzuki GSX-S750 available for £99 per month

Suzuki has announced pricing and availability of its GSX-S750, with the new naked available from £99 per month when it arrives in dealerships in March, with an RRP of £7,599. Launched last week in Spain, [...]

BMW R 1200 GS range tops the sales charts in 2016

Posted On January 24, 2017 | No Comments on BMW R 1200 GS range tops the sales charts in 2016

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure and R 1200 GS confirmed as the UK’s best-selling bikes (over 125 cc) in 2016.                                [...]

New Outlast Houston from Weise

January 24, 2017 | No Comments on New Outlast Houston from Weise

Honda and Akrapovič join forces for the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship

January 23, 2017 | No Comments on Honda and Akrapovič join forces for the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship

2017 Ducati Team presented at Ducati Auditorium in Bologna

January 20, 2017 | No Comments on 2017 Ducati Team presented at Ducati Auditorium in Bologna

Datatool S4 Red Series Alarm Safety Recall

January 20, 2017 | No Comments on Datatool S4 Red Series Alarm Safety Recall

Le Mans Bike Festival: The inaugural festival has been postponed to July 2019

January 20, 2017 | No Comments on Le Mans Bike Festival: The inaugural festival has been postponed to July 2019

Triumph’s new Street Triple range set for UK public debut

January 20, 2017 | No Comments on Triumph’s new Street Triple range set for UK public debut

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team Unveils 2017 Line-up in Madrid

January 19, 2017 | No Comments on The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team Unveils 2017 Line-up in Madrid

Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing announce JG Speedfit as title sponsor

Posted On November 19, 2016 | No Comments on Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing announce JG Speedfit as title sponsor

Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing has today, Saturday 19th November, announced JG Speedfit as its title sponsor for 2017 as well as retaining 2016 British Sidecar Champions Ricky Stevens/Ryan Charlwood. JG Speedfit Kawasaki retain 2016 British Sidecar [...]

Quattro Plant Kawasaki’s Stevens & Charlwood take British Sidecar Championship

October 17, 2016 | No Comments on Quattro Plant Kawasaki’s Stevens & Charlwood take British Sidecar Championship

Quattro Plant Kawasaki aiming to end 2016 on a high

October 12, 2016 | No Comments on Quattro Plant Kawasaki aiming to end 2016 on a high

Strong performances by Mossey at penultimate BSB round

October 3, 2016 | No Comments on Strong performances by Mossey at penultimate BSB round

Luke Mossey looking for podium finishes at Assen

September 29, 2016 | No Comments on Luke Mossey looking for podium finishes at Assen

Racing

Honda and Akrapovič join forces for the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship

Posted On January 23, 2017 | No Comments on Honda and Akrapovič join forces for the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship

Honda Motor Europe is delighted to announce a partnership with Akrapovič for the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship, which will see Nicky Hayden and Stefan Bradl’s Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 machines being fitted with the [...]

2017 Ducati Team presented at Ducati Auditorium in Bologna

Posted On January 20, 2017 | No Comments on 2017 Ducati Team presented at Ducati Auditorium in Bologna

Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali: “We are a company in which racing represents something special and we are ready to tackle another even bigger challenge, with the aim of bringing back the MotoGP world [...]

Le Mans Bike Festival: The inaugural festival has been postponed to July 2019

January 20, 2017 | No Comments on Le Mans Bike Festival: The inaugural festival has been postponed to July 2019

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team Unveils 2017 Line-up in Madrid

January 19, 2017 | No Comments on The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team Unveils 2017 Line-up in Madrid

Dundrod favourite Guy Martin has unfinished business as he eyes MCE UGP return

January 18, 2017 | No Comments on Dundrod favourite Guy Martin has unfinished business as he eyes MCE UGP return

2017 Ducati Team MotoGP presentation in live streaming

January 18, 2017 | No Comments on 2017 Ducati Team MotoGP presentation in live streaming

John McGuinness and Guy Martin complete Honda Racing dream team

January 18, 2017 | No Comments on John McGuinness and Guy Martin complete Honda Racing dream team

MCE UGP anticipating return to form for Lee Johnston at Dundrod

January 13, 2017 | No Comments on MCE UGP anticipating return to form for Lee Johnston at Dundrod

KTM RC Cup To Feature Nine Rounds In 2017 MotoAmerica Series

January 12, 2017 | No Comments on KTM RC Cup To Feature Nine Rounds In 2017 MotoAmerica Series
Avon Tyres at the Motorcycle Trade Expo show in Spirit

Posted On January 16, 2017 | No Comments on Avon Tyres at the Motorcycle Trade Expo show in Spirit

–  Sneak preview of British company’s all-new sport touring tyre at Stoneleigh trade show The official launch of Avon’s new Spirit ST sport-touring tyre is planned for late spring but the bike industry will get [...]

Avon Cobra tyre selected as OE fitment for New Triumph Bonneville Bobber

October 26, 2016 | No Comments on Avon Cobra tyre selected as OE fitment for New Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Michelin Introduces The Sport Motorcycle Road Tyre

October 20, 2016 | No Comments on Michelin Introduces The Sport Motorcycle Road Tyre

Avon Tyres new TrekRider tyre gives adventure riders the best of both worlds

October 3, 2016 | No Comments on Avon Tyres new TrekRider tyre gives adventure riders the best of both worlds

Avon Tyres showcasing full motorcycle tyre range at Intermot 2016

September 28, 2016 | No Comments on Avon Tyres showcasing full motorcycle tyre range at Intermot 2016

New Outlast Houston from Weise

Posted On January 24, 2017 | No Comments on New Outlast Houston from Weise

“Hello Houston” New from Weise® for 2017, the Outlast® Houston is a fully-armoured waterproof jacket, with a removable temperature-regulating lining for optimal thermal comfort, whatever the weather. The jacket’s tough, tear-resistant rip-stop outer has a [...]

Knox 2017 Preview

December 29, 2016 | No Comments on Knox 2017 Preview

Alpinestars – Yokohama Drystar Pants

December 15, 2016 | No Comments on Alpinestars – Yokohama Drystar Pants

Alpinestars – Yokohama Drystar Jacket

December 15, 2016 | No Comments on Alpinestars – Yokohama Drystar Jacket

Spidi Intercruiser H2Out

December 13, 2016 | No Comments on Spidi Intercruiser H2Out

Aprilia Racing Factory Works

December 21, 2016 | No Comments on Aprilia Racing Factory Works

Ducati Performance 959 Panigale Special Edition

December 15, 2016 | No Comments on Ducati Performance 959 Panigale Special Edition

Triumph Bonneville Bobber – UK Price, Specs and Inspiration Kits announced

December 13, 2016 | No Comments on Triumph Bonneville Bobber – UK Price, Specs and Inspiration Kits announced

New Keis 2600mAH Battery Pack

Posted On January 18, 2017 | No Comments on New Keis 2600mAH Battery Pack

Keis has introduced a lighter, more compact and longer lasting 12V Lithium (Li-ion) Battery Pack for its Dual-Power heated clothing  Smaller, lighter and longer lasting than the previous model, it measures just 70 x 70 [...]

Ventura Bike Pack System for Yamaha MT-10 and XSR900

December 16, 2016 | No Comments on Ventura Bike Pack System for Yamaha MT-10 and XSR900

Magura Retro 225 levers

December 15, 2016 | No Comments on Magura Retro 225 levers

OptiMate guide to winter battery care

December 14, 2016 | No Comments on OptiMate guide to winter battery care

News from Milan – the fantastic expandable topbox!

November 16, 2016 | No Comments on News from Milan – the fantastic expandable topbox!
Donington Park reveals race event calendar for 40th anniversary year

January 5, 2017 | No Comments on Donington Park reveals race event calendar for 40th anniversary year

2017 Provisional Calendar World SBK Calendar

November 25, 2016 | No Comments on 2017 Provisional Calendar World SBK Calendar

Nicky Hayden undergoes successful knee surgery

November 24, 2016 | No Comments on Nicky Hayden undergoes successful knee surgery

Kyle Ryde Joins Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Alongside Sofuoglu

Posted On December 21, 2016 | No Comments on Kyle Ryde Joins Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Alongside Sofuoglu

Ryde’s original 2017 racing plans had been stopped in their tracks very recently but with help and encouragement from numerous sources, including WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea, WorldSSP legend Kenan Sofuoglu, Kawasaki and the Puccetti team [...]

2017 Provisional Calendar World SBK Calendar

November 25, 2016 | No Comments on 2017 Provisional Calendar World SBK Calendar

Yamaha Reveals the Race Ready 2017 YZF-R6

November 8, 2016 | No Comments on Yamaha Reveals the Race Ready 2017 YZF-R6

WorldSSP: Smith Wins the Final Desert Duel

October 30, 2016 | No Comments on WorldSSP: Smith Wins the Final Desert Duel

MotoGP Community Donates 12.156,69€ to Italy’s Croce Rossa

January 11, 2017 | No Comments on MotoGP Community Donates 12.156,69€ to Italy’s Croce Rossa

KTM RC Cup: 2017 Prizes and Calendar Announced

Posted On January 11, 2017 | No Comments on KTM RC Cup: 2017 Prizes and Calendar Announced

Santander Consumer Finance-backed series delivers big The Santander Consumer Finance KTM British Cup will be back in 2017 with 20 races split over eight rounds, once again supporting the MCE British Superbike Championship.  As well [...]

Josh Brookes back and gunning for title number two in 2017 MCE BSB

January 11, 2017 | No Comments on Josh Brookes back and gunning for title number two in 2017 MCE BSB

Tommy Bridewell joins Team WD-40 Kawasaki for 2017 MCE BSB campaign

January 10, 2017 | No Comments on Tommy Bridewell joins Team WD-40 Kawasaki for 2017 MCE BSB campaign

Donington Park reveals race event calendar for 40th anniversary year

January 5, 2017 | No Comments on Donington Park reveals race event calendar for 40th anniversary year

Final farewell: Zarco wins a four-way war

Posted On November 13, 2016 | No Comments on Final farewell: Zarco wins a four-way war

A battle and a duel see the reigning Champion come out on top Moto2™ signed off 2016 with a true grand finale – a breathless first half of the race to be remembered as Franco [...]

Zarco six thousandths clear for a final Moto2™ pole

November 12, 2016 | No Comments on Zarco six thousandths clear for a final Moto2™ pole

Morbidelli on the move: Italian fastest on Friday

November 11, 2016 | No Comments on Morbidelli on the move: Italian fastest on Friday

Three-way fight for second after the triple-header

November 7, 2016 | No Comments on Three-way fight for second after the triple-header

Hurricane Binder: the Champion storms back from P22

Posted On November 13, 2016 | No Comments on Hurricane Binder: the Champion storms back from P22

South African signs off his incredible Moto3™ campaign with a stunning fight through the field Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has signed off his Moto3™ career with an unbelievable fight back through the field [...]

Canet steals last minute maiden pole

November 12, 2016 | No Comments on Canet steals last minute maiden pole

Bastianini back with a bang

November 11, 2016 | No Comments on Bastianini back with a bang

The fight behind Binder reaches fever pitch

November 7, 2016 | No Comments on The fight behind Binder reaches fever pitch
Dalla Porta takes Moto3™ Junior World Championship title in an intense final in Valencia

Posted On November 20, 2016 | No Comments on Dalla Porta takes Moto3™ Junior World Championship title in an intense final in Valencia

Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA-Husqvarna) was proclaimed champion of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship in a thrilling last day of the FIM CEV Repsol season at the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, in front [...]

Ramírez, Odendaal, Scheib and Sardanyons take pole at final FIM CEV Repsol

November 20, 2016 | No Comments on Ramírez, Odendaal, Scheib and Sardanyons take pole at final FIM CEV Repsol

Victories for Ramírez, Arbolino and Techer; Morales takes Superbike title after two wins

October 2, 2016 | No Comments on Victories for Ramírez, Arbolino and Techer; Morales takes Superbike title after two wins

Hanika, Odendaal, Scheib and Carrau take poles in Jerez

October 1, 2016 | No Comments on Hanika, Odendaal, Scheib and Carrau take poles in Jerez

Maximum anticipation in Jerez for FIM CEV Repsol

September 28, 2016 | No Comments on Maximum anticipation in Jerez for FIM CEV Repsol

World Superbike Champions: Where Are They Now

Posted On October 26, 2016 | No Comments on World Superbike Champions: Where Are They Now

When you have grown accustom to the high-octane, full throttle, thrills and spills lifestyle that comes with being a top Superbike rider, adapting to life after retirement can be a very difficult transition. Many former [...]

Hutchinson leads the way at red hot TT 2016.

May 31, 2016 | No Comments on Hutchinson leads the way at red hot TT 2016.
2017 Provisional Calendar World SBK Calendar

Posted On November 25, 2016 | No Comments on 2017 Provisional Calendar World SBK Calendar

MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship/ FIM Supersport and Supersport 300 World Championships/ European Superstock 1000 Championship 2017 Provisional Calendar, 25 November  DATE COUNTRY CIRCUIT WorldSBK WorldSSP WorldSSP300 STK1000 24-26 February Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix [...]

STK1000: Scheib Wins on his Second Outing as De Rosa Wins the Cup at Jerez

October 16, 2016 | No Comments on STK1000: Scheib Wins on his Second Outing as De Rosa Wins the Cup at Jerez

STK1000: Scheib Takes His Maiden Pole at Jerez

October 15, 2016 | No Comments on STK1000: Scheib Takes His Maiden Pole at Jerez

The Final Battle of 2016 FIM Superstock 1000 Cup Awaits

October 10, 2016 | No Comments on The Final Battle of 2016 FIM Superstock 1000 Cup Awaits

Westmoreland moves ahead of Reid in Dickies British Supersport Championship title fight

Posted On June 29, 2016 | No Comments on Westmoreland moves ahead of Reid in Dickies British Supersport Championship title fight

James Westmoreland and the CAME BPT Yamaha team celebrated a double podium finish in the Dickies British Supersport Championship, firing them ahead of Andy Reid in the Dickies British Supersport Championship standings ahead of the [...]

Currie and Reid share the spoils in Dickies British Supersport races at Oulton Park

May 3, 2016 | No Comments on Currie and Reid share the spoils in Dickies British Supersport races at Oulton Park

Official Calendar for the 2017 MXGP season

Posted On October 14, 2016 | No Comments on Official Calendar for the 2017 MXGP season

In 2017 the FIM Motocross World Championship will be bigger and better than ever with twenty rounds scheduled to take place in seventeen different countries across four different continents. Youthstream is pleased to announce that [...]

Matterley Basin to host the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

September 28, 2016 | No Comments on Matterley Basin to host the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Glen Helen cancelled

September 28, 2016 | No Comments on Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Glen Helen cancelled

Frantic French victory at Motocross of Nations

September 25, 2016 | No Comments on Frantic French victory at Motocross of Nations

Dundrod favourite Guy Martin has unfinished business as he eyes MCE UGP return

Posted On January 18, 2017 | No Comments on Dundrod favourite Guy Martin has unfinished business as he eyes MCE UGP return

After more than a year of speculation, Guy Martin has confirmed he will once again take his place on the grid at the famous Dundrod circuit this August, as part of his surprise new deal [...]

John McGuinness and Guy Martin complete Honda Racing dream team

January 18, 2017 | No Comments on John McGuinness and Guy Martin complete Honda Racing dream team

MCE UGP anticipating return to form for Lee Johnston at Dundrod

January 13, 2017 | No Comments on MCE UGP anticipating return to form for Lee Johnston at Dundrod

Miracle Man Hutchy looks back on ‘unbelievable’ year at Belfast book launch

December 5, 2016 | No Comments on Miracle Man Hutchy looks back on ‘unbelievable’ year at Belfast book launch
SERT calls all the shots at the Bol d’Or

Posted On September 18, 2016 | No Comments on SERT calls all the shots at the Bol d’Or

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team pulled off a superb win with a 10-lap lead over Team SRC Kawasaki and Japanese team Trick Star Racing – who made a brilliant debut at the Bol d’Or. Fellow-Japanese team [...]

GMT94 Yamaha claims pole

September 16, 2016 | No Comments on GMT94 Yamaha claims pole

Bol dOr set to be a scintillating race

September 8, 2016 | No Comments on Bol dOr set to be a scintillating race

Randy de Puniet to shore up SRC Kawasaki at the Bol dOr

September 6, 2016 | No Comments on Randy de Puniet to shore up SRC Kawasaki at the Bol dOr

Leon Morris becomes the 2016 Ducati TriOptions Cup champion

Posted On October 16, 2016 | No Comments on Leon Morris becomes the 2016 Ducati TriOptions Cup champion

Leon Morris becomes the 2016 Ducati TriOptions Cup champion while Sean Neary takes the last win of the year at Brands Hatch Leon Morris becomes the 2016 Ducati TriOptions Cup Champion Neary gets a double [...]

Rob Guiver leads the Ducati TriOptions Cup championship once more

October 3, 2016 | No Comments on Rob Guiver leads the Ducati TriOptions Cup championship once more

Guiver bounces back to close gap on championship leader in Ducati TriOptions Cup

September 11, 2016 | No Comments on Guiver bounces back to close gap on championship leader in Ducati TriOptions Cup

Guiver and Morris take a win each at Donington Park in round three of the Ducati TriOptions Cup

May 30, 2016 | No Comments on Guiver and Morris take a win each at Donington Park in round three of the Ducati TriOptions Cup

Triumph’s new Street Triple range set for UK public debut

Posted On January 20, 2017 | No Comments on Triumph’s new Street Triple range set for UK public debut

Triumph’s new Street Triple 765 range will make its UK public debut at the MCN London Motorcycle Show next month. Launched to the motorcycle press in January at the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower, the new model [...]

New Triumph Street Triple Set to Make UK Debut at MCN London Motorcycle Show

Posted On January 12, 2017 | No Comments on New Triumph Street Triple Set to Make UK Debut at MCN London Motorcycle Show

After unveiling the 1050cc Tiger Sport at the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show last year, Triumph are set to give the all-new 765cc Triumph Street Triple range its UK debut at the 2017 Show. [...]

Adventure Through The Past 2017 at The Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show

December 16, 2016 | No Comments on Adventure Through The Past 2017 at The Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Dates Change

December 2, 2016 | No Comments on 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Dates Change

World Leading Stars set for Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show

November 30, 2016 | No Comments on World Leading Stars set for Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show

Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show Roars Back into the Capital on 17-19 February

October 28, 2016 | No Comments on Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show Roars Back into the Capital on 17-19 February

INTERMOT 2016 breaks all records:

October 10, 2016 | No Comments on INTERMOT 2016 breaks all records:

All signals are green for the leading motorcycle and scooter show

September 28, 2016 | No Comments on All signals are green for the leading motorcycle and scooter show

Former champ returns to BSB and wants his title back

Posted On January 17, 2017 | No Comments on Former champ returns to BSB and wants his title back

Five-time champion Shane Byrne is back to defend his title and a favourite in online sports betting to retain, but there are a host of riders hoping to wrestle the crown away from the British [...]

World SuperBikes: 2017 Calendar and Preview

Why MotoGP could be bigger than F1 in the UK

Motorcycle Themed Online Games

The latest addition to the 2017 MotoGP season

