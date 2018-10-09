 

10 WAYS TO ENTERTAIN THE KIDS AT MOTORCYCLE LIVE 1

Motorcycle Live – the UK’s biggest bike show – opens its door at The NEC, Birmingham next month for a nine-day spectacular of all things two-wheeled. The event offers something to entertain everyone, no matter what their age or ability on a motorcycle.

In fact, there’s so much for kids to do, you’ll be hard-pushed to fit it all in to one day – and the best bit? 11-16 year olds get in for just £1 and those aged 10 and under go FREE*, so you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a really great day out. Here’s our top ten ways to keep the youngsters entertained at Motorcycle Live…

Biker T-Shirts UK

1) A taste for two wheels
The Strider Adventure Zone is back, providing a safe and friendly riding area with ramps, see saws and rumple strips that encourages kids aged 18 months to 5 years to explore balance and mobility on a bike. Demo bikes and helmets are provided in this FREE feature that will give your little one a taste for life on two wheels and start them on their journey to becoming a motorcyclist.

2) Go dirt riding
A full-powered Arenacross Experience will return to Motorcycle Live this year, with two mini-AX dirt tracks suitable for first-time and intermediate ability girls and boys from the ages of 4 to 12 years. Youngsters will get the chance to ride an ultra-cool electric AX machine, kitted head-to-toe in the latest AX-branded kit with instructions from the best AX coaches – and best of all, the experience is totally FREE!

3) Take a motorcycling lesson
Youngsters aged 14 and over can take advantage of a FREE 20-minute riding lesson with a professional instructor at the Get On feature sponsored by Lexham Insurance. Participants will be introduced to the brakes, gears and slow speed handling, giving them that all-important first experience of motorcycling in a safe and friendly environment.

4) See a mind-blowing show
Moto-Cirque is a brand-new FREE live action arena that promises to bring the very latest technology together with world class stunt riders, lasers and music. With seats so close to the action, your kids will feel like your part of the show! Moto-Cirque will take place three times a day at weekends and twice times a day during the week.

5) Go autograph hunting
Motorcycle Live is one of the best places in the UK to meet racers while they’re relaxed and away from the stresses of the paddock. Arm yourself with the daily schedule of autograph signings and rider appearances and make it you and your kids’ mission to seek out as many of their racing heroes as you can!

6) Race an Ace 
Take it one step further than just meeting your racing heroes and try and beat them at their own game! ‘Race the Ace’ takes place at 11.30am every day on the Blackhorse Stage and sees a well-known racer go head-to-head with a member of the audience on the Isle of Man TT computer game. Children aged 14+ can take part.

7) Try the bikes for size
It’s not just the grown-ups who can climb aboard the hundreds of bikes on display and try them for size – manufacturers are more than happy to see the kids giving them a go too. There’s nothing quite like sitting astride a big, shiny motorbike to bring a big, cheesy grin to a child’s face!

8) Try all the latest kit 
Motorcycle Live is a fantastic one-stop-shop for all the latest motorcycle kit and accessories, with loads of retailers offering jackets, trousers, boots, helmets and casual wear for kids. Get them trying on all the gear they’ll need to be riding pillion with you or even getting on their own two wheels in the not-too-distant future.

9) Be amazed by the weird and wacky 
Aside form the brand-new bikes on display, there are also some weird and wacky machines that will amaze the youngsters. Head to the Custom Xtreme Zone supported by Back Street Heroes to feast your eyes on some unique, hand-built beauties.

10) Show them how cool you can be… 
Ok, so number 10 is really for the adults BUT just imagine how cool your kid will think you are when they see you having a go at adventure riding, kitting up to head out with the Yamaha MT Tour or trying your hand at Trials. Get involved!

Motorcycle Live 2018 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 17-25 November. Advance tickets are on sale now priced at just £19.50 per adult, £12 for Seniors, £1 for 11-16 year olds* and FREE for children aged ten and under*. There is also a £25 advance ticket, which includes entry to the show and an Oxford HD MAX disc lock worth £25.00.

To book, call 0844 581 2345 or visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

*Under 16s must be accompanied by a paying adult **Advance ticket prices, closing date for advanced tickets 5pm on 16 November 2018. There is a £1.50 fulfilment fee per order.

Latest News Gallery

10 WAYS TO ENTERTAIN THE KIDS AT MOTORCYCLE LIVE 1Danny Buchan to remain with FS‑3 Racing Kawasaki for 2019 British Superbike Championship 1British Start-up Zapp to Launch The UK’s First Electric Scooter 1SPIDI - BETA H2OUT 1Haslam versus Dixon - Brands Hatch braced for the final Showdown of 2018 1Team France Fight for 5th Consecutive Monster Energy FIM MXoN Victory 1Turning tables in Thailand: mere tenths in it as the battle in Buriram goes down to the wire 1Magnificent seventh: Bagnaia unbeatable in Buriram 1Victory for 'Diggia' as Martin gains ground and Bezzecchi loses out 1Ernée to Host 2020 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 1Team Netherlands Top Qualifying at RedBud 1Baldassarri bests Marquez and Marini at Buriram 1Marquez vs Rossi: the fight for pole gets tight in Thailand 1Bezzecchi pounces for Buriram pole, Martin suffers with injury on Saturday 12018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Kicks Off at RedBud 1Bradley Ray Signs Buildbase Suzuki For 2019 BSB Season 1Andrea Dovizioso leads Viñales on Day 1 1Mattia Pasini makes it a perfect sweep on Friday 1Kornfeil quickest out the blocks at Buriram 1Maxxis to be an Official Tire Supplier to MXGP 1Back in the hot seat: riders warm up for Buriram 1Alpinestars - T-SP W DRYSTAR® Glove 1Alpinestars - STREETWISE DRYSTAR® Pants 1Inaugural Devitt MCN Ally Pally Show Proves a Hit With Fans 1Alpinestars - WARHORSE Leather Jacket 1Indian Motorcycle launch an exclusive riding goggle with 100% and Dimitri Coste 1Bangkok to Buriram: Marc Marquez's banging arrival to Thailand 1INTERMOT: NOLAN COLLECTION 2019 1Scott Redding Signs For Be Wiser Ducati In BSB 2019 1Dainese is Back at INTERMOT With Explorer And The New D-air® Product Range 1Suzuki unveils Katana at Intermot and announces updates for GSX-R1000 1Ducati Scrambler Joyvolution hits INTERMOT 2018 with three new versions 1Avon Tyres launches new Cobra Chrome tyre range 1MORE TOUR, MORE ROAR: 2019 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT & R 1Enjoy low-rate finance from Suzuki this autumn 1Indian Motorcycle debuts highly-anticipated FTR™ 1200 & FTR™ 1200 S 12018 Champions Herlings and Prado End Season With Italian Wins 1García, Kunii, Pons, Bertelle and Ibáñez prevail in Jerez 1No easing off for the champion: Rea makes it a double in France 1Jules Cluzel out-battles Cortese to win on home soil 1Carrasco claims historic WorldSSP300 title as Valle snatches maiden win in dramatic race 1Dutch drama: Haslam's double delight but Dixon out of race two! 1Skinner vs Cook goes down to the wire 1Ana Carrasco makes history to become WorldSSP300 Champion 1All right for Markus Reiterberger: 2018 European Superstock 1000 Champion 12019 British Superbike Championship provisional calendar 1Herlings and Prado take Final Qualifying Wins of 2018 in Italy! 1García, Pons, Salvador and Duran lead grids in Jerez 1Rory Skinner wins Race 1 spectacular at Assen and takes the Championship lead 1Jake Dixon smashes Assen records to claim pole from Mackenzie by 0.004s! 1Federico Caricasulo clinches WorldSSP pole ahead of Mahias and Cluzel 1That’s a wrap! Rea takes the win and the WorldSBK title in style 1Scott Deroue ready to fight for the WorldSSP300 title from Pole position 1Jonathan Rea secures 2018 WorldSBK Championship crown 1Monster Energy and MXGP Renew Partnership 1Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1Fresh fluids are fundamental for factors over the winter 1Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport 1Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR and Factory 1Aprilia Shiver 900 1Aprilia RSV4 RR and RF 1Rea marches on in France with top time on Friday 1Jules Cluzel sets pace ahead of Mahias in Free Practice 1Leon Haslam ups the ante to lead after opening day at Assen 1Ducati UK launch certified pre-owned scheme 1New 2019 Tracer 700GT. Built for your journey 1Vintage Yamaha colours for the 2019 XSR900 and XSR700 2MT series 2019: Hack the Darkness 4Yamaha introduces an all-new 2019 YZF-R125: Faster and sharper 3Avon Tyres to reveal new motorcycle tyre at INTERMOT 2018 1KTM Presents KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA 1PETRONAS to partner MotoGP™ for three years 1European Superstock 1000 Championship no longer to continue into 2019 1Imola Set For MXGP Season Finale 1Spidi - Bora H2Out 1Yamaha Introduces All-new 2019 WR450F: The Bike for All Reasons 1Ducati presents a new colour scheme for the XDiavel 1McLaren Senna takes on three motocross bikes in epic race up Goodwood Hill Climb 1Motorcycle Live joins forces with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship 1FIM CEV Repsol approaches finishing straight with all to be decided 1Assen: everything to race for in the British Talent Cup 1Toni Elias Quickest In Dunlop Test at Barber Motorsports Park 1Dutch courage: Title Fighters set for Assen attack 1Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track for testing at MotorLand 1WorldSSP: Out for vengeance 1WorldSSP300: Four riders, twelve laps, one crown 1WorldSBK hits Magny-Cours: Re-writing the history books 1STK1000: The last hurdle for Markus Reiterberger 1Dragster 800 RR Pirelli the latest creation from MV Agusta and Pirelli Design 5New Peugeot Metropolis with built-in dash cam 1Elias Perfect In MotoAmerica Season Finale 1Marquez vs Dovizioso vs Iannone MotorLand delivers a three-factory fight 1Brad Binder brawls it out at Aragon for win number 2 1Jorge Martin untouchable at Aragon 1Double Deniz wraps the season in Aragon​ 1Toni Elias Takes Barber Race One 1Brad Binder plays a blinder for Moto2 pole 1Ducati fend off Marquez for a 1-2 at MotorLand 1Jorge Martin makes history in Moto3 1Deniz Öncü first and looking for second in Aragon 1 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK

Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1
10 WAYS TO ENTERTAIN THE KIDS AT MOTORCYCLE LIVE 1Danny Buchan to remain with FS‑3 Racing Kawasaki for 2019 British Superbike Championship 1British Start-up Zapp to Launch The UK’s First Electric Scooter 1SPIDI - BETA H2OUT 1Haslam versus Dixon - Brands Hatch braced for the final Showdown of 2018 1Team France Fight for 5th Consecutive Monster Energy FIM MXoN Victory 1Turning tables in Thailand: mere tenths in it as the battle in Buriram goes down to the wire 1Magnificent seventh: Bagnaia unbeatable in Buriram 1Victory for 'Diggia' as Martin gains ground and Bezzecchi loses out 1Ernée to Host 2020 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 1Team Netherlands Top Qualifying at RedBud 1Baldassarri bests Marquez and Marini at Buriram 1Marquez vs Rossi: the fight for pole gets tight in Thailand 1Bezzecchi pounces for Buriram pole, Martin suffers with injury on Saturday 12018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Kicks Off at RedBud 1Bradley Ray Signs Buildbase Suzuki For 2019 BSB Season 1Andrea Dovizioso leads Viñales on Day 1 1Mattia Pasini makes it a perfect sweep on Friday 1Kornfeil quickest out the blocks at Buriram 1Maxxis to be an Official Tire Supplier to MXGP 1Back in the hot seat: riders warm up for Buriram 1Alpinestars - T-SP W DRYSTAR® Glove 1Alpinestars - STREETWISE DRYSTAR® Pants 1Inaugural Devitt MCN Ally Pally Show Proves a Hit With Fans 1Alpinestars - WARHORSE Leather Jacket 1Indian Motorcycle launch an exclusive riding goggle with 100% and Dimitri Coste 1Bangkok to Buriram: Marc Marquez's banging arrival to Thailand 1INTERMOT: NOLAN COLLECTION 2019 1Scott Redding Signs For Be Wiser Ducati In BSB 2019 1Dainese is Back at INTERMOT With Explorer And The New D-air® Product Range 1Suzuki unveils Katana at Intermot and announces updates for GSX-R1000 1Ducati Scrambler Joyvolution hits INTERMOT 2018 with three new versions 1Avon Tyres launches new Cobra Chrome tyre range 1MORE TOUR, MORE ROAR: 2019 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT & R 1Enjoy low-rate finance from Suzuki this autumn 1Indian Motorcycle debuts highly-anticipated FTR™ 1200 & FTR™ 1200 S 12018 Champions Herlings and Prado End Season With Italian Wins 1García, Kunii, Pons, Bertelle and Ibáñez prevail in Jerez 1No easing off for the champion: Rea makes it a double in France 1Jules Cluzel out-battles Cortese to win on home soil 1Carrasco claims historic WorldSSP300 title as Valle snatches maiden win in dramatic race 1Dutch drama: Haslam's double delight but Dixon out of race two! 1Skinner vs Cook goes down to the wire 1Ana Carrasco makes history to become WorldSSP300 Champion 1All right for Markus Reiterberger: 2018 European Superstock 1000 Champion 12019 British Superbike Championship provisional calendar 1Herlings and Prado take Final Qualifying Wins of 2018 in Italy! 1García, Pons, Salvador and Duran lead grids in Jerez 1Rory Skinner wins Race 1 spectacular at Assen and takes the Championship lead 1Jake Dixon smashes Assen records to claim pole from Mackenzie by 0.004s! 1Federico Caricasulo clinches WorldSSP pole ahead of Mahias and Cluzel 1That’s a wrap! Rea takes the win and the WorldSBK title in style 1Scott Deroue ready to fight for the WorldSSP300 title from Pole position 1Jonathan Rea secures 2018 WorldSBK Championship crown 1Monster Energy and MXGP Renew Partnership 1Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1Fresh fluids are fundamental for factors over the winter 1Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport 1Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR and Factory 1Aprilia Shiver 900 1Aprilia RSV4 RR and RF 1Rea marches on in France with top time on Friday 1Jules Cluzel sets pace ahead of Mahias in Free Practice 1Leon Haslam ups the ante to lead after opening day at Assen 1Ducati UK launch certified pre-owned scheme 1New 2019 Tracer 700GT. Built for your journey 1Vintage Yamaha colours for the 2019 XSR900 and XSR700 2MT series 2019: Hack the Darkness 4Yamaha introduces an all-new 2019 YZF-R125: Faster and sharper 3Avon Tyres to reveal new motorcycle tyre at INTERMOT 2018 1KTM Presents KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA 1PETRONAS to partner MotoGP™ for three years 1European Superstock 1000 Championship no longer to continue into 2019 1Imola Set For MXGP Season Finale 1Spidi - Bora H2Out 1Yamaha Introduces All-new 2019 WR450F: The Bike for All Reasons 1Ducati presents a new colour scheme for the XDiavel 1McLaren Senna takes on three motocross bikes in epic race up Goodwood Hill Climb 1Motorcycle Live joins forces with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship 1FIM CEV Repsol approaches finishing straight with all to be decided 1Assen: everything to race for in the British Talent Cup 1Toni Elias Quickest In Dunlop Test at Barber Motorsports Park 1Dutch courage: Title Fighters set for Assen attack 1Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track for testing at MotorLand 1WorldSSP: Out for vengeance 1WorldSSP300: Four riders, twelve laps, one crown 1WorldSBK hits Magny-Cours: Re-writing the history books 1STK1000: The last hurdle for Markus Reiterberger 1Dragster 800 RR Pirelli the latest creation from MV Agusta and Pirelli Design 5New Peugeot Metropolis with built-in dash cam 1Elias Perfect In MotoAmerica Season Finale 1Marquez vs Dovizioso vs Iannone MotorLand delivers a three-factory fight 1Brad Binder brawls it out at Aragon for win number 2 1Jorge Martin untouchable at Aragon 1Double Deniz wraps the season in Aragon​ 1Toni Elias Takes Barber Race One 1Brad Binder plays a blinder for Moto2 pole 1Ducati fend off Marquez for a 1-2 at MotorLand 1Jorge Martin makes history in Moto3 1Deniz Öncü first and looking for second in Aragon 1 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR