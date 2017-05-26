£1000 Deposit Contribution or £1000 Ducati Performance Voucher on all new Multistrada 1200

£1000 as deposit contribution or performance voucher on all new Multistrada variants

Promotion effective immediately until end of June 2017

To highlight the summer season for motorcycle tours and adventures, Ducati are launching from immediate effect, promotions on all Multistrada variants.*

The promotion encompasses a £1000 deposit contribution towards a new Multistrada 1200 or a Ducati Performance Voucher worth a retail value of £1000.

For those wishing to tour the UK, Europe or further afield a £1000 Performance voucher could be spent on the numerous accessory packages available. These include a touring pack which includes 58 litre panniers, centre stand and heated grips or for those wishing to take a more adventurous route on a Multistrada 1200 Enduro it may be the enticement of an Enduro pack, this includes engine protection bars, radiator shield, sump guard, off road footpegs, auxillary LED lights and larger sidestand foot.

Alternatively the Performance voucher can be used to kit yourself out in the latest Ducati apparel and safety equipment. New for this season is the Strada Gore-Tex Jacket and Trouser set, Strada Tour helmet by Arai and newly redesigned Corse one or two piece leather suits as well as Ducati branded boots and gloves.

*The £1000 deposit contribution can be used on all variants which include Multistrada 1200, Multistrada 1200 S, Multistrada 1200 S D|Air. Multistrada 1200 Pikes Peak and Multistrada 1200 Enduro. The contribution can also be used in conjunction with Ducati TriOptions finance with a Multistrada 1200 available from £149 per month.

For further information on the Ducati Multistrada range visit www.ducatiuk.com and to get a quote on Ducati TriOptions personal contact purchase visit www.ducatitrioptions.com

This promotion is effectively immediately and runs from now until the 30th June 2017