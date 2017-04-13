The first official practice sessions for the 24 Heures Motos took place in spring-like sunshine. The no. 7 YART-Yamaha ridden by Parkes-Nozane-Fritz dominated the first qualifying session setting a time of 1m 36.402sec calculated on the average of the times set by the three riders giving the trio provisional pole position for the 40th 24 Heures Motos.

In Supertock, the no. 333 Yamaha entered by Yamaha Viltaïs Experience emerged on top in the category, while the no. 45 Metiss and the no. 121 Ducati Esprit Racing Team set the fastest times in Experimental and Supertwin.

The 60 entrants for the 24 Heures Motos will be back on the track this evening between 20:30 and 22:00 for a night-time practice session.

The second qualifying session will be held tomorrow between 10:10 and midday and will decide the final grid line-up.