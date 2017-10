The 2018 British Superbike provisional calendar has been announced today (Thursday 12 October) following approval by its governing body, the MCRCB.

2018 provisional calendar

31 March – 2 April Donington Park GP* 13 – 15 April Brands Hatch Indy 5 – 7 May Oulton Park* 15 – 17 June Snetterton 300 6 – 8 July Knockhill 20 – 22 July Brands Hatch GP 3 – 5 August Thruxton 17 – 19 August Cadwell Park 7 – 9 September Silverstone GP 14 – 16 September Oulton Park 28 – 30 September Assen 12 – 14 October Brands Hatch GP

* denotes Bank Holiday Monday main raceday