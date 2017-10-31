2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar Update

With the off season in full swing, preparations are already well underway for the 20 rounds of the 2018 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship scheduled.

Youthstream announces that after mutual agreement between both organizers the 2018 dates of the MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana (Spain) at Redsand and the MXGP of Europe (the Netherlands)at Valkenswaard have been switched. The official dates are now as below:

18 March – MXGP of Europe (NL) in Valkenswaard (EMX125 and EMX250 as additional classes)

25 March – MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana (ESP) in Redsand (EMX250 and EMX300 as additional classes)

In addition Youthstream reconfirms that the MXGP of Russia will be held on Tuesday, 1st May 2018. The date known as May Day and Labor Day is widely celebrated throughout Russia and since 1992, the bank holiday has officially been called “The Day of Spring and Labor”. With the important national holiday many spectators are foreseen along with additional celebrations onsite.

The full updated 2018 Calendar can be found here below: