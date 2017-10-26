2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar 1 Latest News, Off-Road, Racing

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar 1Youthstream is very pleased to announce the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar; the series will travel to 20 different locations in 16 different countries around the world plus the most awaited event of the year, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set to be held in the USA.

With the full cooperation of the FIM and FIM Europe, Youthstream is proud to release the new calendar of the premier MXGP and MX2 World Championship as well as the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, FIM Veterans’ Motocross World Cup, and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations which is taking place at Red Bud, USA. In addition the calendar of all of the European Championships is released with a total of 11 rounds of EMX250, 9 EMX125 rounds and 6 for the EMX300 showing the success of the European series.

2018 will start with a bang at the beloved Neuquen circuit, Patagonia – Argentina, then head to the MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana at Redsand in Spain, later include a return to Turkey, for the MXGP of Turkey in Afyon, after last visiting the country in 2009, host a new Indonesian round in Semerang in addition to the round of Pangkal Pinang, and the season will conclude with the brand new MXGP of Imola in Italy at the world famous Autodromo.

The series will also return to various tracks such as the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Presented by Fiat Professional host Matterly Basin for the MXGP of Great Britain, and Orlyonok, Russia after a successful first MXGP of Russia among others.

See below the full 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar as well as the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, FIM Veterans’ Motocross World Cup, and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

In addition the Yamaha 125cc, EMX65, EMX85, EMX125, EMX250 and EMX300 dates are available here below.

2018 FIM MXGP / MX2 MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR
DATE GRAND PRIX VENUE ADDITIONAL RACES
4 March PATAGONIA – ARGENTINA Neuquen
18 March LA COMUNITAT VALENCIANA Redsand EMX250, EMX300
25 March EUROPE (NL) Valkenswaard EMX125, EMX250
8 April TRENTINO (I) Pietramurata EMX125, Women
15 April PORTUGAL Agueda EMX300, Women
1 May RUSSIA Orlyonok EMX250, EMX300
13 May LATVIA Kegums EMX125, EMX250
20 May GERMANY Teutschenthal EMX125, Women
3 June GREAT BRITAIN Matterley Basin EMX250, EMX300, Veteran
10 June FRANCE St Jean d’Angély EMX125, EMX250
17 June ITALY tba EMX250, Women
1 July INDONESIA Pangkal Pinang
8 July ASIA (INDONESIA) Semarang
22 July CZECH REP. Loket EMX65, EMX85, EMX300
5 August BELGIUM Lommel EMX125, EMX250
12 August SWEDEN Uddevalla EMX125, EMX250
19 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld/Gachnang EMX125, EMX250
2 September TURKEY Afyon
16 September THE NETHERLANDS Assen EMX125, EMX250, Women
30 September IMOLA (I) Imola Yamaha125, EMX300, Women

7 October – Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations – USA, Red Bud

26 August – 2018 FIM JUNIOR MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – Australia, Horsham

Spectacular Saturday at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

