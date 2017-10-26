Youthstream is very pleased to announce the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar; the series will travel to 20 different locations in 16 different countries around the world plus the most awaited event of the year, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set to be held in the USA.

With the full cooperation of the FIM and FIM Europe, Youthstream is proud to release the new calendar of the premier MXGP and MX2 World Championship as well as the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, FIM Veterans’ Motocross World Cup, and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations which is taking place at Red Bud, USA. In addition the calendar of all of the European Championships is released with a total of 11 rounds of EMX250, 9 EMX125 rounds and 6 for the EMX300 showing the success of the European series.

2018 will start with a bang at the beloved Neuquen circuit, Patagonia – Argentina, then head to the MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana at Redsand in Spain, later include a return to Turkey, for the MXGP of Turkey in Afyon, after last visiting the country in 2009, host a new Indonesian round in Semerang in addition to the round of Pangkal Pinang, and the season will conclude with the brand new MXGP of Imola in Italy at the world famous Autodromo.

The series will also return to various tracks such as the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Presented by Fiat Professional host Matterly Basin for the MXGP of Great Britain, and Orlyonok, Russia after a successful first MXGP of Russia among others.

See below the full 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar as well as the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, FIM Veterans’ Motocross World Cup, and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

In addition the Yamaha 125cc, EMX65, EMX85, EMX125, EMX250 and EMX300 dates are available here below.