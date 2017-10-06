2018 model year Kawasaki Ninja ZX‑10RR revealed

As the base for the 2017 World Superbike-winning machine piloted by KRT rider, Jonathan Rea, to an unprecedented back-to-back third World Superbike title, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR has proved a formidable package.

From its race preparation-ready cylinder head and performance focused single seat to its lightweight specially forged Marchesini wheels plus KQS quickshifter, the Ninja ZX-10RR was quickly adopted by race teams and committed track day enthusiasts from across the globe after its 2017 launch.

With the considerable positive impact of a world championship under its belt, the 2018 model features two updates for the coming season, both of which involve colour changes to components. The reservoir canisters behind the lower part of the front fork legs change from a red appearance to silver. At the top of the fork leg, the fork top cap is now green where it was previously also red.

“In the hands of our KRT riders, Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes, the Ninja ZX-10RR has achieved Superpole wins, fastest laps, race wins and, ultimately, the 2017 World SBK title in its first year of production”, commented Morihiro Ikoma, Director of Kawasaki Motors Europe.

“For motorcycle racing teams, track day enthusiasts and committed road riders, the 2018 Ninja ZX-10RR represents a great performance package and perfect base for racing success”.