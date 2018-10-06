2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Kicks Off at RedBud 1
The World’s largest motocross event has kicked off at the famous RedBud circuit in the hills of Michigan! The Monster Energy Motocross of Nations is the most unique event of the season and today hosted an already massive crowd.

The rowdy American fans were joined by the always passionate athletes from around the world today. With countless events throughout the weekend RedBud hosted the first two this afternoon with the Official Opening Press conference and the Teams Presentation to the crowd.

The Opening press conference was the first of the two which started with Youthstream Vice President David Luongo, FIM/CMS Director Tony Skillington, and the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Organizer’s Amy & Tim Ritchie sharing some words about this weekend’s event.

Youthstream Vice President Mr. David Luongo: “It is a great honor to be back in the USA with the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, we have not been here in many years and the fans have high expectations, the American fans are amazing! We are sure it will be a fantastic weekend and on the sporting side it will be one of the most exciting Motocross of Nations in years. We really have the best riders in the world with many top riders in all the classes so it is very exciting and we hope to have good racing. We just cannot wait for tomorrow morning with the engines start!”

Biker T-Shirts UK

FIM/CMS Director Tony Skillington: “I would like to thank all of those who made this event possible especially Youthstream for the foresight to return to the USA again and also to find the great partnership with the Amy and Tim Ritchie, MXSports, and the AMA. The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is a very unique event, year after year it creates the best atmosphere that our sport can provide. We have the very best of the best here and like the fans we look forward to a great racing weekend.”

2018 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations Organizer Amy Ritchie: “Our dad went to this race 40 years ago in Germany and this was his dream, to host the Motocross of Nations.” Then Tim Ritchie continued: “We are very excited to host this event, we have been working on it for a very long time. We have had a very good time working with the Youthstream crew and they have been good to work with, other than that I just want to say welcome everyone.”

Following the words from the officials the teams of the USA, France, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Belgium, Switzerland, Australia, and Italy shared their expectations in front of national and international media before concluding with the popular team Puerto Rico!

With the conclusion of the opening press conference the teams and media took a small break before heading to the starting area where thousands of fans lined the fences as the teams of 30 nations were presented to the crowd one by one. Each team hopped in the back of a Dodge Ram truck starting with the 30th team on the entry list, Guatemala, and working up the list to defending champions France before ending with a bang as the home team USA of both present and past editions brought the crowd to a massive roar.

The amazing Friday moments only further raised the level of an enthusiasm for both the fans and competitors. While celebrations at the track continue the riders and teams have set their focus to tomorrow’s Qualifying day.

Both the events today were live streamed as will tomorrow’s LIVE Studio Show hosted by Paul Malin and Jeff Emig while the today’s teams presentation, tomorrow’s Studio Show, and all of the weekend’s racing is being streamed live on MXGP-TV.com.

11 Years in the Making: Motocross of Nations Returns to Matterley Basin

MXGP

2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Kicks Off at RedBud 1Maxxis to be an Official Tire Supplier to MXGP 12018 Champions Herlings and Prado End Season With Italian Wins 1Herlings and Prado take Final Qualifying Wins of 2018 in Italy! 1Monster Energy and MXGP Renew Partnership 1Imola Set For MXGP Season Finale 1History for Herlings as 2018 MXGP Champion while Jorge Prado Wins in the Netherlands 3Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Score Qualifying Wins in Assen 1MXGP All Set for Assen 1Jeffrey Herlings and Thomas Covington Top the MXGP of Turkey 2Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass Take Top Spots in Turkish Qualifying 1MXGP Travels to Turkey 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Build in Points Gaps in Bulgaria 1Herlings and Covington Start off Strong in Sevlievo 1Sweet Swiss Success for Herlings and Prado 2Cairoli and Prado’s Patience pays in Switzerland 1Herlings and Prado Dominate the Deep Sand of Lommel 1Herlings and Prado Maintain Momentum with Belgian Qualifying Wins 1MXGP Lined Up For Lommel 1Biking Blitz planned in run up to MCE Ulster Grand Prix 1Herlings Wins and Prado Claims Red Plate in Czech Republic 1Cairoli and Covington Claim Czech Qualifying 1Loket set for MXGP Return 1Herlings and Prado Win Again at the MXGP of Asia 1Herlings and Jonass Score MXGP of Asia Qualifying Wins 1MXGP of Asia Set For Semarang 1Herlings and Vlaanderen take Intense Indonesian Wins 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Pounce to Pangkal Pinang Qualifying Wins 12019 MXGP of Hong Kong announced in Ottobiano 1Fiat Professional MXGP of Lombardia Comes to Life 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR