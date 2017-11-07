Going deeper into the Dark Side of Japan

Yamaha’s distinctive Hyper Naked models have made an indelible impression on the world of motorcycling since the first MT-09 was revealed to a captivated audience in late 2013. Inspired by a radical new wave of creativity coming out of the alternative biking culture in the Dark Side of Japan, the ground breaking MT-09 brought a whole new fun riding experience to the naked category.

A true success story, over 150,000 MT motorcycles sold

Today’s Yamaha Hyper Naked range includes MT models from 125cc through to 1000cc, giving every rider the chance to experience the thrilling torque riding emotion and distinctive streetwise looks inspired by the creative forces emanating from the Dark Side of Japan.

With sales of more than 48,000 units between 2013 and 2017, the MT-09 is one of Yamaha’s best selling large-capacity models in Europe, where it is widely regarded as the definitive naked sports bike. As well as selling in record numbers, this Hyper Naked all rounder has also earned the total respect of the press and public, having won a range of prestigious awards from the motorcycle industry’s leading consumer publications.

Since its 2014 launch, the MT-07 has become one of Yamaha’s most successful motorcycles of all time, with 80,000 new units purchased in just 4 years, making it Yamaha’s best selling over 125cc model. In fact, the MT-07 accounted for 36% of all sales in its category in 2016, underlining its position as the definitive all round motorcycle.

Along with the MT-125, MT-03 and MT-10, the MT Family has proved to be an outstanding success for Yamaha, and between 2013 and 2017 over 150,000 customers have chosen an MT as their new motorcycle.

New MT-09 SP. Challenge the Darkness

The MT range is constantly evolving and moving ahead in the never-ending quest to give every motorcyclist the opportunity to get the most out of every ride. Coming just one year after the launch of the new MT-09 – that has been a huge sales success in its first season – the Hyper Naked segment will be further strengthened by the launch of the new MT-09 SP.

The SP suffix is reserved for a small number of exclusive Yamaha models including the MT-10 SP that offer a premium specification with an emphasis on sport performance. Featuring a high standard specification that includes Öhlins equipment as well as dedicated colouring and unique finishing, the radical new MT-09 SP builds on the significant strengths of the MT brand, and takes the Hyper Naked riding experience to a new extreme.

New Öhlins remotely adjustable rear shock

Öhlins and Yamaha have been working closely together on a range of projects for many years, and the two brands have much in common. Each company shares a total commitment to performance, and both brands are recognised as being the leading innovators in their own respective fields.

In order to give Hyper Naked riders even greater possibilities to explore the outstanding performance of the 3-cylinder torque-rich crossplane engine, Yamaha’s designers have specified an Öhlins rear shock absorber for the new MT-09 SP. This premium rear suspension system offers higher levels of adjustability via an easily accessible remote adjuster, allowing riders to fine tune their settings and achieve class-leading handling performance and enhanced controllability.

MT-09 SP owners also have the possibility to fine-tune their suspension set up with a range of optional Öhlins rear springs that are available in a range of different rates from the Genuine Yamaha accessories line-up. By fitting an optional rear spring that matches their riding style and weight, every owner can create their ultimate suspension system.

Newadjustable front forks

Both the MT-09 and MT-09 SP are fitted with Kayaba front forks. The standard MT-09 has adjustable front forks where one leg is for rebound and the other is for compression.The MT-09 SP has adjustable front forks where both legs can be adjusted for rebound and compression damping, and this difference allows more fine-tuning of the front suspension settings.



Special MT-10 SP style colour scheme

To complement its premium specification, the MT-09 SP is finished in an exclusive Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme that matches the design featured on the MT-10 SP.

The fuel tank features silver sides with blue upper sections, and has a stylish MT-09 SP water transfer graphic on each side, as well as a 3D Yamaha tuning fork logo. The headlight cowl and seat cowl are painted silver, while the front fender has a blue/black finish with SP graphics.

To complete the exclusive SP look the lightweight 10-spoke wheels are finished in blue – just like the MT-10 SP – and the wheels feature MT-09 SP graphics. The SP theme is continued in the seat, which features distinctive blue stitching that complements the tank and wheels.

Black handlebars, levers and crown

The high quality feel and exclusive looks of the MT-09 SP are complemented by the use of black handlebars, black control levers and a black handlebar crown.

Special LCD instrument panel

Unlike most other bikes in the class, the MT-09 SP’s special LCD instrument panel displays white information against a black background, giving higher levels of clarity during daytime riding. As well as its practical advantages, this high quality panel refines this class-leading motorcycle’s impressive appearance.

MT-09 SP Exclusive Features

New Öhlins remotely adjustable rear shock

Fully adjustable front forks with rebound and compression damping

Exclusive MT-10 SP inspired Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme

Blue stitched seams on seat

Blue wheels with SP graphics

Class-leading handling performance

Black handlebar controls and instruments

MT-09 SP Technical Highlights

847cc, 115hp, 193kg

Torque-rich CP3, 847cc, 3-cylinder crossplane engine

Quick Shift System for clutchless upshifts (QSS)

Assist and Slipper clutch (A&S)

D-MODE adjustable engine character

Lightweight aluminium frame and swing arm

Aggressive LED twin-eye headlights

Switchable Traction Control System (TCS)

Swingarm mounted licence plate holder

LED position lights

Colour

Silver Blu Carbon

Availability

January 2018

Yamaha MT-07. Dark Attraction

The MT-07 is one of Yamaha’s most successful motorcycles of all time, with over 90,000 new units purchased in just 4 years.

With its characterful and torquey crossplane engine, compact chassis, low weight and agile handling, the Yamaha MT-07 is one of the few motorcycles that appeals to all kinds of riders. Male and female owners of all ages and with varying levels of experience have come to love and appreciate the multi-faceted character of this best-selling Hyper Naked – and with a 35kW version also available, the MT-07 is extremely popular with riders who hold an A2 licence.

All new body design for 2018

The MT Hyper Naked models are subject to an on-going development programme, and for 2018 Yamaha’s designers have created an all-new body for this best selling model that enhances its appearance and also gives an improved feeling of quality.

The new MT-07’s more mature body design retains the fundamental character of the previous model, and blends it with new elements that have been inspired by the MT-09 – such as the bolder headlight that gives a more imposing face.

A newly designed fuel tank and MT-09 style ‘air intakes’ give a sharper image and reinforce the MT family look, while a new seat and separate black sidepanels accentuate the mass-forward design.

Improved riding position

For 2018 the MT-07 is equipped with a completely new seat design that gives an improved riding position for riders of all sizes. The front of the new seat now extends to the sides of the rear of the fuel tank, giving increased comfort – and the new shape also gives the 2018 model a more integrated profile.

Refined front and rear suspension

With 130mm travel at both the front and rear, the MT-07’s suspension system is designed to give comfortable, progressive and predictable performance, making it ideal for a wide range of riding conditions.

For 2018 the front forks are equipped with revised settings that give a sportier character, while the rear suspension is fitted with a new rebound damping adjuster that enables riders to set their bike up to suit their riding style and usage.

CP2 crossplane engine with linear torque

One of the key features of the MT-07 is its CP2 crossplane engine that produces strong, linear torque, making it a joy to ride in a wide range of conditions.

The 2-cylinder engine’s 270-degree crank gives the MT-07 a pulsating driving force that sets this value for money middleweight apart from other models, and this unique facet of the bike’s character has helped to make the MT-07 the top selling motorcycle in its class.

MT-07 New for 2018 Features

Completely new body design for enhanced appearance

New style ‘air intakes’

Redesigned front headlight

MT-09 style rear light

Revised seat shape for improve riding position

New sportier front fork settings

Rear shock with rebound damping adjuster

MT-07 Technical Highlights

698cc, 74.8hp, 182kg

Liquid-cooled, 689cc, inline, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke

Crossplane philosophy design with 270-degree crank

Deep and powerful linear torque output

Outstanding fuel efficiency

Built for optimum riding enjoyment

Low dry weight of only 164kg

Slim and compact tubular backbone frame

Agile, manoeuvrable and easy to handle

Mass-forward design with sculpted bodywork

Lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels

Digital instrumentation with full LED display

Dual 282mm front discs with 4-pot caliper

Colours

Night Fluo

Yamaha Blue

Tech Black

Availability

March 2018

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed a range of high quality Genuine Accessories for MT riders, enabling every customer to build their very own unique Hyper Naked motorcycle.

The extensive line up features many performance parts including Akrapovič exhaust systems, as well as Öhlins rear shocks and fork springs for enhanced handling. Yamaha Hyper Naked owners looking for the ultimate in riding comfort can choose from a selection of seats and screens, and a range of stylistic bolt on accessories such as radiator covers and billet levers are also available.

There’s a diverse selection of soft and hard luggage that looks great and increases the MT’s carrying capacity ­- and the Genuine Accessories line up also includes many lightweight billet components and other bolt on items that are designed to enhance the style of these best-selling naked models.

My Garage: Building bikes to believe in

Yamaha owners or potential customers can now create their dream bike by either using the online model configurator on the Yamaha Hyper Naked product pages – or, even cooler, with a mobile App showing the chosen Genuine accessories directly on the motorcycle in stunning 360 3D views.

The Yamaha My Garage App can be easily downloaded with a mobile device from the Apple App store or the Android Google play store

Dark Side of Japan Apparel

Yamaha has developed a range of cool casual wear designed for MT owners including T shirts, tank tops, caps, sweaters, hoodys and jackets – featuring a range of designs including the Dark Side of Japan theme, as well as the distinctive MT logo.

The range also includes a choice of leather and textile riding jackets and more. Available in a wide range of sizes, to suit male and female riders.

2018 Hyper Naked Colour line-up

New, graphic and/or colour changed models in bold

MT-10 SP

Silver Blu Carbon

MT-10

Night Fluo

Tech Black

Yamaha Blue

MT-10 Tourer Edition

Night Fluo

Tech Black

Yamaha Blue

MT-09 SP

Silver Blu Carbon

MT-09

Night Fluo

Tech Black

Yamaha Blue

MT-07

Night Fluo

Yamaha Blue

Tech Black

MT-03

Night Fluo

Yamaha Blue

Yamaha Black

MT-125