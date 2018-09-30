The 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been announced today (Sunday 30 September) following approval by its governing body, the MCRCB.
2019 provisional calendar
|19 – 21 April
|Silverstone (National)
|4 – 6 May
|Oulton Park (International)*
|24 – 26 May
|Donington Park (National)
|14 – 16 June
|Brands Hatch (GP)
|28 – 30 June
|Knockhill
|12 – 14 July
|Snetterton (300)
|2 – 4 August
|Thruxton
|16 – 18 August
|Cadwell Park
|6 – 8 September
|Oulton Park (International)
|20 – 22 September
|Assen
|4 – 6 October
|Donington Park (GP)
|18 – 20 October
|Brands Hatch (GP)
* denotes Bank Holiday Monday main raceday
For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com
British Superbike
