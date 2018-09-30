The 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been announced today (Sunday 30 September) following approval by its governing body, the MCRCB.

2019 provisional calendar

19 – 21 April Silverstone (National) 4 – 6 May Oulton Park (International)* 24 – 26 May Donington Park (National) 14 – 16 June Brands Hatch (GP) 28 – 30 June Knockhill 12 – 14 July Snetterton (300) 2 – 4 August Thruxton 16 – 18 August Cadwell Park 6 – 8 September Oulton Park (International) 20 – 22 September Assen 4 – 6 October Donington Park (GP) 18 – 20 October Brands Hatch (GP)

* denotes Bank Holiday Monday main raceday

