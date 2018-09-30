2019 British Superbike Championship provisional calendar 1

The 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been announced today (Sunday 30 September) following approval by its governing body, the MCRCB.

2019 provisional calendar

19 – 21 April Silverstone (National)
4 – 6 May Oulton Park (International)*
24 – 26 May Donington Park (National)
14 – 16 June Brands Hatch (GP)
28 – 30 June Knockhill
12 – 14 July Snetterton (300)
2 – 4 August Thruxton
16 – 18 August Cadwell Park
6 – 8 September Oulton Park (International)
20 – 22 September Assen
4 – 6 October Donington Park (GP)
18 – 20 October Brands Hatch (GP)

* denotes Bank Holiday Monday main raceday

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com

