With multiple Championships in the WorldSSP category and track day praise from numerous Kawasaki riders, the Ninja ZX-6R concept moves to the next level in 2019 with the introduction of a sublime Supersport iteration with equal track day and road prowess.

Utilising Kawasaki’s by now legendary 636cc capacity engine, the latest in the Ninja mid-weight Supersport line now boasts a KQS quick shifter for up shifts allied to a new meter panel that includes functions such as an economical riding indicator plus fuel gauge and remaining range function, all hinting at the clever balanced achieved between track focus and street vision.

In addition to the standard fit assist and slipper clutch, other rider friendly features include a handy 12V power take-off for electrical accessories shows that short intense track day rides and longer weekend excursions are now both well within the scope of the Ninja ZX-6R.

The list of standard fit rider aids for 2019 is truly impressive including KTRC traction control, Kawasaki’s intelligent anti-lock braking system (KIBS) plus the convenience of two-stage power mode selection. Add a chassis equipped with the much praised Showa BFF separate function front fork and a sporty yet refined ergonomic riding position and the riding style options are numerous.

Track day fans will appreciate the adjustable shift-up indicator, monobloc calipers and large front disc rotors plus the choice of Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres as standard fit along with optional accessories such as Öhlins steering damper, axle sliders and colour coded pillion seat cover.

And in terms of outward looks, the fresh new bodywork approach sees the Ninja clad in a new cowling – complete with twin LED headlamps – that is both unique to this model yet reflects the evolving Ninja look. Add an aggressive and angular tail section and there can be no mistake, the latest ZX-6R certainly has “curb appeal”.

Euro4 compliant with an improved power and torque feeling, the classic Kawasaki mid-weight Supersport icon has now expanded to include a machine that can perform with the best on a track day then spend the remainder of the weekend racking up distances like no other machine it its category.

