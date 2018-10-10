A new era in motorcycle racing is about to begin and Gresini Racing could not miss this date with the future: the new MotoE project – in partnership with Trentino – was presented today at Trento’s spectacular Palazzo delle Albere.

The new series, which will run alongside MotoGP, will feature low-noise, zero-emission motorcycles that will use energy generated by renewable energy sources.

This is a new challenge focused on high technology but with an eye to sustainability: this combination is a perfect match for Trentino’s goals, as for a long time it has been actively involved in green projects regarding mobility, tourism and international marketing. The newly-born Team Trentino Gresini will be fully part of it with Italy’s Matteo Ferrari as the chosen rider for the season.

Ferrari was Moto3 European Champion in 2012 and has raced at world championship level for years. Currently racing in the Italian Superbike class (CIV), Matteo is the type of young talent that Fausto Gresini is happy to bet upon.

With a calendar consisting of five rounds to take place during MotoGP events (Jerez de la Frontera – 5 May/Le Mans – 19 May/Sachsenring – 7 July/Spielberg – 11 August/Misano – 15 September) and a first shakedown on November 23-25 at Jerez, the new MotoE journey of Team Trentino Gresini is ready to begin, while waiting for the second rider to be announced.

MATTEO FERRARI – RIDER

“It’s really exciting to be taking part in this new World Cup. I’m very motivated also because I’ll be among the youngest riders in this class; this is great challenge and an important opportunity to go back to the world championship with such a great outfit like Gresini Racing. The bike is yet to be discovered but we will get to work during the first tests at Jerez. This is a great change for me and I will try my best to make the most of it.”

UGO ROSSI – PRESIDENT OF THE AUTONOMOUS PROVINCE OF TRENTO

“Sustainabiilty and protection of biodiversity have become a key factor of development in Trentino which helped improve the quality of life for the residents but also for the ones who travel to there for holiday – to recharge their batteries whilst being close to nature. This partnership with the prestigious Team Gresini Moto3 is a further step that confirms the path towards sustainability that the autonomous province of Trento has undertaken, but it’s also a good chance to increase our visibility at international level – given the already high level of interest that this new category has been generating.”

FAUSTO GRESINI – TEAM MANAGER

“We are the first to introduce ourselves to this new category as a team and no other place would have been better to do so than Trento. This is a very new project and I’m proud to be part of it and to do so from the very beginning. Environmental awareness is key for our present and future. As team Gresini we are very attentive to this area and we would like this championship to grow and consolidate in the future. For us it will be a completely new challenge: I would like to get to know this bike as much as Matteo does: he is a young and fast rider who is used to racing at important levels so we hope he’ll get used to this new and different motorcycle.”