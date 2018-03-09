This year the 24 Heures Motos are celebrating their 40th anniversary and during the 4-day event spectators will be able to enjoy many novelty forms of entertainment and the racing itself on the Bugatti circuit. The festivities will kick off for everybody on Wednesday 18th April on Place des Jacobins in the Le Mans town centre with a big display of the motorbikes that will be at the start on Saturday. It will give the inhabitants of Le Mans a great opportunity to discover motorbike endurance racing, admire the machines themselves and meet the riders who will also be present!

Innovation is the key word of the 40th anniversary of the 24 Heures Motos. At 16:30 on Wednesday afternoon (18th April), the machines that will line up for the start of the second round of the FIM World Endurance Championship at 15:00 on Saturday 21st April will be on display on the Place des Jacobins esplanade right in the centre of Le Mans.

The traditional riders’ briefing, usually held at the circuit, will be moved to the Cinéma Pathé Le Mans Quinconces, partner of the operation. While this briefing isn’t open to the public the riders will be only too happy to take part in improvised autograph sessions beside their bikes before and after this event, which they must attend. They will also pose in their racing suits for a family photo in an unusual setting, the famous Le Mans cathedral.

There will be a raft of activities/entertainment going on all afternoon on Place des Jacobins, in particular for kids with the ACO Critérium du Jeune Conducteur set up with the help of the Comité Moto Départmental 72 to give them their first taste of riding a motorbike.

The ACO will take advantage of this free, innovative operation to meet its public as it does at scrutineering for the Le Mans 24 Hours in June. The aim is to create a fun-filled afternoon bringing people together to share their passion and celebrate the 24 Heures Motos.