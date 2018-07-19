The 2018-2019 FIM EWC will feature 42 full-season entries, with 12 countries represented. The influx of international competitors offers fresh and very encouraging proof that the FIM Endurance world championship is on an upward trajectory.

As teams gear up for the Suzuka 8 Hours, the final race of the 2017-2018 season in Japan next week, the 2018-2019 season has already got rolling.

42 teams representing 12 different countries have registered to compete in the entire 2018-2019 season, which will kick off with the Bol d’Or this coming September. No doubt about it, the FIM Endurance world championship is drawing more and more international teams.

For Eurosport Events, the FIM EWC promoter since 2015, the spike in participation is a very positive signal that the championship is following an upward trend. From 20 full-season entries representing 7 different countries in 2015, the FIM EWC has progressed to 26 teams from 8 countries in 2016 and 21 teams from 9 countries in 2016-2017, while the current season features 33 teams from 12 countries.

Along with the bigger numbers, new countries like Sweden are joining the ranks of competing teams, and some squads are back as full-season entries, like Team SRC Kawasaki in the Formula EWC class and Junior Team Le Mans Sud Suzuki, a standout team in the Superstock class.