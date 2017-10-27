Oxford Drystash – New & In Stock Now!

The stylish Oxford Drysack waterproof travel bag is made from a durable 600D Polyester.

This tough duffle bag is the perfect riding companion for any trip.

With its weather-proof closure system and fully taped seams, it’s perfect for keeping your belongings safe and dry in any weather conditions.

The padded shoulder strap makes carrying it comfortable and secure whilst the unique Oxford safety attachment system ensures the bag stays firmly attached to the bike whilst riding.

