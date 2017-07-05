£500 deposit contribution and low-rate finance from Suzuki

Suzuki has announced a new deposit contribution and low-rate finance offer that means customers can enjoy lower monthly repayments on a number of new models in the Suzuki range.

Suzuki launched a new 4.9% APR deal on the GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000F, and SV650 earlier this year, and from July onwards the new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT, V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 1000XT, and GSX-S750 will all be available on the same scheme. A £500 deposit contribution from Suzuki also means customers can increase their deposit and enjoy lower monthly repayments.

As part of the new offer the V-Strom 650, which gets more power and torque for 2017 and an updated electronics package with traction control, low-rpm assist, and easy-start system, can be ridden away for as little as £85 per month, over 37 months, with a deposit of £1,850.08.

The GSX-S750, which uses the engine from the iconic GSX-R750 and features the same three-mode traction control from the bigger GSX-S1000, can be had for £75 per month, also over 37 months, and with a deposit of £1,869.53.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, announced the new offer, saying, “Our new offer makes riding a new Suzuki this summer even easier. The lower rate of interest helps lower monthly repayments right away, while a deposit contribution of £500 means customers can increase their deposit amount to enjoy even lower monthly repayments, or reduce the amount of their own cash they put down, saving them £500 or allowing them to put that towards things like accessories. With the season in full swing, it’s a great way to get on a new bike and enjoy the rest of the summer.”

Suzuki’s new offer runs from July 1 – August 31. For more information click here.