Alpinestars – Yokohama Drystar Jacket

Product Name – Yokohama Drystar Jacket (suggested retail price – € 399.95 Euro / £ 369.99 Sterling)

Category – All-Weather Riding / Adventure Touring

Description – The Yokohama Jacket is a superior multi-material jacket featuring a host of comfort features such as Alpinestars proprietary Jet Ventilation System for excellent levels of internal cooling performance. With class-leading removable shoulder and elbow protectors and the ability to upgrade to Alpinestars’ Nucleon chest and back protectors, the Yokohama allows the rider to cope the toughest of conditions.

* Multi-material, laminated poly-textile chassis construction for superior levels of abrasion and tear resistance and weather performance.
* Ventilation system features large zippered air intakes on chest and arms, with air exhausts on the back for cooling performance which can be adapted according to climate.
* Removable CE-certified shoulder and elbow protectors for superb impact protection.
* Chest and back pad compartments with PE padding (Alpinestars’ Nucleon chest and back protectors available as accessory upgrade).
* Front, deep waterproof pockets provide safe and secure storage. Pockets incorporate seal closing waterproof zips and zip garages for peace-of-mind closure, plus internal waterproof wallet/document pocket.
* Multiple fit and volume adjusters on sleeves, waist and sleeves provide personalized fit and help keep protection in place.
* Removable long sleeve thermal liner means jacket can be worn in colder climates. Liner jacket includes mesh collar for comfort.
* High collar construction with soft textile finish and 3D mesh interior for excellent comfort and weather protection for the neck.
* Internal waist connection zipper for attachment to riding pants.
* Reflective detailing on front, back and sleeves improves rider visibility.
* Graphic detailing on front, sleeves and back.

