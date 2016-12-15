Alpinestars – Yokohama Drystar Pants

Product Name – Yokohama Drystar Pants (suggested retail price – € 279.95 Euro / £ 249.99 Sterling)

Category – All-Weather Riding / Adventure Touring

Description – The Yokohama Pant is a superior multi-material pant featuring a host of comfort features such as an innovative ventilation system for excellent levels of internal cooling performance. With class-leading removable knee protectors and Alpinestars 100 per cent waterproof DRYSTAR® membrane, the Yokohama allows the rider to cope the toughest of conditions.

* Multi-material, laminated poly-textile chassis construction for superior levels of abrasion and tear resistance and weather performance.

* Strategically positioned abrasion and tear resistant reinforcements offer additional durability.

* Class-leading impact protection provided by removable CE certified knee protectors. Protectors are housed within internal mesh pockets, allowing them to be adjusted according to rider’s leg length.

* Excellent protection against the elements provided by Alpinestars’ DRYSTAR® 100% waterproof and breathable membrane.

* Pre-curved legs and an articulated knee construction provide high level of comfort while stretch panels on crotch and knee, plus an extensive stretch panel on rear yoke provides enhanced freedom of movement.

* Removable thermal lining (100g) means pants can be worn in a variety of climatic conditions, adding to their overall versatility

* Optimized for use with range of textile jackets, thanks to a full circumference waist zipper.

* Ventilation system includes zippered thigh openings allow for personalised and adjustable levels of airflow.

* Reflective details on lower legs to improve rider visibility in varying light conditions.

* Internal hip compartments are lined with ergonomically tapered PE comfort foam for superior riding comfort. Hip compartments can be upgraded to incorporate Alpinestars new CE certified Nucleon hip protectors.

* Velcro waist and leg adjustments for precision fit in various riding positions. Waist incorporates 3D mesh interior for comfort.

* Extended zippered boot gussets ensure a tight seal around the ankle and facilitate fitting and removal.

* Waist connection zipper for secure integration with Alpinestars riding jacket

* Deep zippered side pockets for peace-of-mind closure. And safe storage of valuables.

* Removable bib braces offer secure and close fit and comfort.