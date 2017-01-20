Datatool S4 Red Series Alarm Safety Recall

Scorpion Automotive Ltd, owner of the Datatool brand has today announced an important Safety Recall on the Datatool S4 Red series alarm.

As part of the ongoing product evaluation, it has become apparent that a limited number of Datatool S4 Red alarm, also sold as the Triumph Approved Accessory Alarm system, may suffer operational issues which ultimately lead to the motorcycle becoming immobilised.

In light of the safety implications and potential for customer dissatisfaction, Scorpion Automotive have decided to undertake a recall campaign to replace all affected units free of charge.

This safety recall is being monitored by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) who are the government agency responsible for these matters.

Investigation has shown that this is not normally an issue that suddenly becomes apparent, early symptoms include the alarm becoming difficult to disarm, the alarm making unexpected bleeps when arming / disarming or the alarm LED glowing faintly when the alarm is disarmed.

Customers are asked to check the alarm serial number as detailed on their installation certificate or on the underside of the alarm itself and refer to the following identification procedure. If an alarm system has been replaced previously under warranty please make sure to check the serial number of the later alarm.

Any owners with potentially affected alarms should visit www.datatool.co.uk/service to verify if their alarm is included in this campaign and if applicable to provide their details to Datatool in order for arrangements to be made for the alarm to be replaced.

It is important to note that Datatool are recommending to customers that if their alarm is already exhibiting any of the symptoms detailed above that they do not ride their motorcycle.

For those owners without internet access you can identify an affected alarm using the process below:

How to Identify An Affected Unit:

Step 1 – Identify the serial number

The serial number consists of two 8 digit numbers separated by a hyphen e.g. 02000140-31150001

The first 8 digit number before the hyphen indicates the alarm product code, in the above example 02000140. The second 8 digit code after the hyphen is the production sequence number, in the above example 31150001.

The Datatool S4 Red product code is 02000140, the Triumph branded alarm product code is 02000240.

Please note: No other alarm systems are included in this recall campaign.

Step 2 – Identify the year of production

The 3rd and 4th digits of the production sequence number after the hyphen indicate the year of production.

Example: 02000140-31150001 would be an alarm manufactured in 2015

Only certain alarms produced between 2013 and 2016 are subject to replacement so if your alarm has anything other than 13, 14, 15 or 16 as the 3rd and 4th digits this recall campaign does not apply.

Step 3 – Identify the week of production

The first two digits of the production sequence number identify the week of production.

Example: 02000140-31150001 would be an alarm manufactured in week 31 of 2015

The applicable production ranges are;

2013 – week 13 to 50

2014 – all alarms applicable, week 01 to 51

2015 – all alarms applicable, week 01 to 51

2016 – week 01 to 08

Customers who require further information should email service@datatool.co.uk or call 01257 249928 during office hours.