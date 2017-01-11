KTM RC Cup: 2017 Prizes and Calendar Announced

Santander Consumer Finance-backed series delivers big

The Santander Consumer Finance KTM British Cup will be back in 2017 with 20 races split over eight rounds, once again supporting the MCE British Superbike Championship.

As well as racing for the accolade of becoming a British champion, the RC Cup will provide the winner of the series with a cheque for £3000, the runner-up receiving £2000 and third overall with £1000. With all Cup bikes utilising the proven Metzeler M7 RR tyre for all conditions, at each event there will also be a Metzeler tyre prize awarded to the three riders with the highest combined points scored from races at that round.

For its third season in the UK, the KTM-powered series continues to offer an affordable, fair and equal playing field for young racers with all levels of experience on identical ‘Cup’ specification versions of the popular RC 390. The biggest change for the 2017 season sees the qualifying age expanded to cover riders aged 13-22, previously limited to age 18.

To be eligible to enter a race in the Championship all riders must be registered riders with the Championship, hold the minimum of a 2017 Novice licence or above, issued by the ACU or the Scottish ACU. Riders must be between 13 years of age and 22 years of age on 01 January 2017.

At the end of the season, two youth riders from the Championship (of appropriate status) will be chosen to go through into the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup selection process for 2017. Riders will be informed of who will be attending the selection process and also be supported before the event with training from a current superbike rider.

For further information visit www.ktmRCcup.com

2017 SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE KTM BRITISH CUP CALENDAR – 20 races over eight rounds

Round 1: March 31 – April 2: Donington Park GP

Round 2: April 15-17: Brands Hatch Indy

Round 3: June 16-18: Knockhill

Round 4: June 30 – July 2: Snetterton

Round 5: August 18-20: Cadwell Park

Round 6: September 8-10: Silverstone

Round 7: September 15-17: Oulton Park

Round 8: October 13-15: Brands Hatch GP (Includes World Final)