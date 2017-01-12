KTM RC Cup To Feature Nine Rounds In 2017 MotoAmerica Series

MotoAmerica and KTM North America, Inc. have announced that the 2017 KTM RC Cup Series will comprise nine rounds with the spec class slated to run at all of the MotoAmerica rounds with the exception of the series opener at the Circuit of The Americas. Last year the KTM RC Cup was held at eight of the nine MotoAmerica rounds.

The 2017 KTM RC Cup Series, which features young riders aged 14 to 22 on identical KTM RC Cup Racebikes, will thus kick off at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, April 28-30, and will conclude with the rest of the series in the season finale at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 15-17. The series will also make stops at Virginia International Raceway, Road America, Utah Motorsports Campus, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Sonoma Raceway (KTM RC Cup Round 6 presented by Riderz Law), Pittsburgh International Race Complex and New Jersey Motorsports Park.

The KTM RC Cup races will be doubleheaders with the exception of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, the KTM RC Cup Round 5 presented by Riderz Law, that runs in conjunction with the World Superbike round, July 7-9.

“We’re happy to be able to have the KTM RC Cup at all of our rounds with the exception of the round we share with MotoGP at COTA,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “The young riders in the class will get the chance to learn two additional racetracks this year, Sonoma Raceway and Pittsburgh International Race Complex, and learning new tracks is always good early in your career.”

“We are excited to expand the number of KTM RC Cup events for the 2017 season,” said KTM North America’s Motorsports Marketing Manager Christy LaCurelle. “The expansion allows for more racing and hopefully a tighter points chase. We are also thrilled to have another round on the west coast with the addition of the Sonoma event. With that, 2017 should be the best season of racing yet.”

