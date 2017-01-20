Le Mans Bike Festival: The inaugural festival has been postponed to July 2019

Automobile Club de l’Ouest and Peter Auto have today announced that the first Le Mans Bike Festival, initially scheduled for July this year, has been postponed until July 2019.

This is due to organisational requirements, namely:

– To allow more time: there simply isn’t enough time to create a classic bike event that meets the specifications outlined by ACO and Peter Auto for this July. In addition, when the event was announced last September, it drew a great deal of attention, opening up new opportunities which can now be explored.

– To host partners and participants in the best possible conditions, as expected at an event with international appeal;

-To alternate with Le Mans Classic, the other event organised jointly by ACO and Peter Auto since 2002. The next Le Mans Classic will offer a ‘teaser’ for the Le Mans Bike Festival with a display of classic bikes and a special motorcycle area in the village at the circuit.

“ACO and Peter Auto work together on top-class events and Le Mans Bike Festival had to meet the same high standards. If you do not have all the ingredients for success, then you have stop and take stock, out of respect for the event’s participants and spectators. We can now take our time and do a better job. We are creating the festival from scratch and want to do things properly. We will now be able to launch a prestige event that will no doubt become a reference among classic bike enthusiasts everywhere,” explain Pierre Fillon, ACO president and Patrick Peter, president of Peter Auto.

ACO and Peter Auto look forward to seeing you at the Rétromobile show from 8 to 12 February.

There will be press conference on Tuesday 7 February at 20:00 (French time, (Hall 1 –Stand P29).