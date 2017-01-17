The all-new Triumph Street Scrambler

Better in every way. Ready for every road.

· More Capability

o Dedicated new Scrambler chassis with commanding riding position, longer rear shocks,

wider handlebars, 19’’ front wheel, dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres and uprated brakes.

o The critically-acclaimed Street Twin 900cc Bonneville High Torque engine.

o Rider-focused technology for precision, control and safety, including ride-by-wire, switchable ABS (unique to the Street Scrambler), switchable traction control and a torque assist clutch.

o All new high level twin Scrambler exhaust in beautiful brushed stainless steel.

· More Style

o The stripped back style, iconic silhouette, clean lines, minimal bodywork of the Street Twin.

o Distinctive new Scrambler features, including an interchangeable pillion seat and aluminium rear rack, removable pillion pegs, ‘Bear Trap’ adventure style front pegs and bash plate.

o Premium finishes, including aluminium foil tank decal, graphite engine badging and rugged aluminium headlight mount.

o Three exciting paint schemes and unique real brushed aluminium tank logo decals.

· Fun, accessible and ready to personalise

o With an accessible low seat height, great stand over and dynamic upright riding position

for sure handling and enhanced rider confidence and control.

o Built to personalise with over 150 accessories for even more rugged off road style.

o An A2 licence kit will be available from launch making it an even more accessible addition to the Street Twin line up.

Joining the new Street Cup in the Street Twin line up for 2017 – the all new Street Scrambler builds on the Street Twin’s position as the fun and accessible contemporary Bonneville and brings a significant update in capability and style to the iconic Triumph Scrambler.

Purposeful Scrambler Style

The all-new Street Scrambler has been developed to deliver more purposeful and beautiful Scrambler style with unique features and detailing.

Sharing the same contemporary custom styling principles as the Street Twin, the new Street Scrambler has the iconic Bonneville silhouette combined with clean lines, minimal bodywork and modern finishes such as the elegant fuel tank with locking cap, black sculpted engine covers with the Triumph makers mark and engine badge, single throttle body with aluminium finisher and distinctive fined head and header clamps.

In keeping with the name and heritage, the Street Scrambler is packed with distinctive and beautiful scrambler finishes including;

– Interchangeable pillion seat and aluminium rear rack as standard

– Removable pillion pegs and hangers

– Steel high grip ‘Bear Trap’ adventure style front foot pegs

– All terrain style bash plate

– Ribbed Alcantara-style twin seat with contrast stitching and Triumph embossed logo

– Aluminium headlight bracket and black headlight bezel

– Distinctive competition inspired number-board side panel

– New front mudguard mounts to suit the larger wheel

– Unique detailed rubber knee pads

– New contemporary mirrors

The premium touch of the entire Bonneville range is present in the details, including unique gun-metal finish engine badges, real brushed aluminium tank logo decals and black headlight bezel.

The all-new Street Scrambler is available in three exciting paint schemes

– Jet Black

– Matt Khaki Green

– Korosi Red and Frozen Silver with jet black hand painted coach lining and unique tank decals

More performance

There’s been a major step forward from the previous generation Scrambler in regards to engine, exhaust and rider focused technology. All combine to give more performance and a better riding experience from the new Street Scrambler.

Fitted with the critically acclaimed 900cc Bonneville high torque engine, the Street Scrambler delivers much more torque and power low down and in the mid-range, perfect for around town and light off-roading. A key update to the original Bonneville engine platform, the 900cc engine features a charismatic 270° firing interval for smooth, linear power delivery from the slick five-speed gearbox.

Enhanced throttle response from Triumph’s ride-by-wire fuel injection and cutting-edge liquid cooling system have been carefully integrated into the unique style of the Street Scrambler. This reduces fuel emissions and significantly improves fuel efficiency whilst providing smooth and precise drive for a higher level of control and rideability. This, combined with a new extended service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000km), dramatically reduces the overall cost of ownership.

The all new, more compact, high level twin Scrambler exhaust in beautiful stainless steel delivers a unique scrambler soundtrack, authentic scrambler style and features an intricate header run that cleverly integrates the cat box and is finished off with brushed stainless steel silencers with stylish contrasting black heat shields.

Enhanced capability

The stunning authentic Scrambler look comes complete with contemporary capability for maximum precision, control and safety and a wealth of advanced rider focused technology including:

Ride-by-wire – Enhanced rideability, safety and control, from a single throttle body.

Switchable ABS – A unique feature on the Street Scrambler that reinforces its capability is switchable ABS, accessed via the instrument menu.

This is the latest generation anti-lock braking system – introducing a new level of safety and control yet remaining unobtrusive and with minimal visual impact.

Switchable traction control – Switchable traction control, accessed via the instrument menu,

helps to maximise rider safety and control.

Torque assist clutch – Designed to reduce clutch lever effort for the rider, bringing a lighter touch and feel to the clutch and making it easier to ride, and for longer.

Liquid cooling – For cleaner and more fuel efficient riding (up to 36% better fuel economy).

LED rear light – Incorporated into the classic design, it creates a distinctive light pattern with enhanced power efficiency.

Engine immobiliser – Thatcham approved immobiliser with a transponder incorporated into new key.

USB charging socket – Mounted underneath the seat for convenient charging of essential devices.

Stylish twin clocks – Feature packed clock cleverly incorporating a digital menu system for fingertip control while riding.



With:

– Rev counter

– Gear position indicator

– Odometer

– Two trip settings

– Service indicator

– Range to empty

– Fuel level

– Average and current fuel consumption

– Clock

– Traction control settings

With a dedicated new Scrambler chassis and suspension the Street Scrambler has had a major upgrade to its capability and has been given more dynamic Scrambler poise.

Just like the Street Twin the new Street Scrambler chassis set-up is tuned to deliver a neutral and predictable ride. This, combined with the same confidence inspiring evolution to “stand-over” ergonomics for manoeuvrability and seat height considerably lower than the previous model, makes it a really accessible and fun bike for every type of rider.

Contributing to the commanding riding position and signature silhouette are the new model specific front forks and rear suspension units which raise the back end for additional ride height, wider tapered aluminium handlebars and classic larger sized wire spoked wheels. The new Street Scrambler comes with a large 19’’ wheel on the front and 17’’ wheel on the rear, both of which have stylish steel blacked out hubs and rims.

A further increase in specification comes from the new high value 2-piston sliding axial Nissin caliper with machined branding.

Accessible for everyone

To make the Street Scrambler even more accessible an A2 licence kit will be available for models from launch. The A2 kit can be easily fitted and just as easily removed by a Triumph dealer.

Local market legislative requirements will apply.

Add even more Scrambler style and capability

Just like the Street Twin, the new Street Scrambler has been designed with personalisation at its heart and has more than 150 accessories to deliver more rugged off road focus, more style and more everyday usability.

The off-road accessories include adjustable rear piggy back FOX shocks with threaded preload adjustment and 24 position compression damping, black glass-filled nylon headlight grill with a pressed steel matt black finish bezel, and a forged and machined aluminium handlebar brace in a black anodised finish (fitted with a stylish black or brown vinyl bar pad embroidered with the Triumph logo).

For even more style the accessories range includes slip-on Vance & Hines single exit silencers, a traditional scrambler twin bench seat and 70mm diameter bar end peep mirrors in anodised black or clear aluminium with a laser etched Triumph logo.

For everyday usability there are internally wired heated grips available along with a steel fabricated centre stand kit, an auxiliary power socket and cockpit mounting kit and highly durable engine bars.

* Please note that availability of the Vance & Hines silencers is governed by local market legislation

Specification