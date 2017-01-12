New Triumph Street Triple Set to Make UK Debut at MCN London Motorcycle Show

After unveiling the 1050cc Tiger Sport at the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show last year, Triumph are set to give the all-new 765cc Triumph Street Triple range its UK debut at the 2017 Show. A further 18 of the world’s leading manufacturers will also be showcasing their latest models.

Held over the weekend of February 17-19, the three day motorcycling extravaganza offers the perfect excuse to shake off the winter blues and get up close and personal with a huge collection of the latest machines. British manufacturer Triumph will be giving the newly-announced 2017 Street Triple range its UK debut and visitors to the event will not only be amongst the first in the world to see these exclusive machines, but also be able to witness a special presentation, stunt show and Q&A with key staff.

The ‘new metal’ does not end there though, as a further 18 of the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers head to the capital to showcase the very latest machines, including; BMW, Brough Superior, Ducati, Energica, Harley-Davidson, Herald, Hesketh, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Vespa and Yamaha.

The spectacular 215bhp 1299 Ducati Superleggera looks set to be a show highlight, whilst races fans will be able to drool over the new Honda CBR1000RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000 and Yamaha YZF-R6 in the flesh, before the world’s leading racers hit the track with them for the start of the race season.

It is not all sports orientated for this year however; BMW will be showcasing their R Nine T Racer, American muscle fans can find their fix at the Harley-Davidson and Indian stands, Kawasaki will be displaying the all-new Ninja 650, KTM will show off their powerful 1290 Super Adventure R whilst the Brough Superior, Energica, Herald, Hesketh, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Royal Enfield and Vespa stands ensure the 2017 event is set to be the biggest in the shows history!

Alongside the very best in new metal, the 2017 London Motorcycle Show offers something for the whole family. The free live action ‘Slide’ show once again takes over the centre of the show as TT legend John McGuinness goes head-to-head with ex World Superbike Champions Neil Hodgson, Troy Corser and fan favourite Chris Walker!

Historic vehicle specialist Coys are also returning, putting a collection of the rarest motorcycles and memorabilia under the hammer throughout the weekend.

Tickets for the 2017 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show are on sale now, with fans able to purchase discounted standard adult tickets online from £17 (available until 14th Feb). Kids under 15 go free. New for the 2017 is the Paddock Pass, giving ticket holders exclusive access to the Michelin sponsored Slide Live Action Arena, a private bar area and tiered seating. A paddock pass is your best opportunity to try and get your favourite rider’s autograph and enjoy Slide whilst having the best view in the house. Paddock Passes cost £40 and includes general show admission.

Rebecca Donohue, Head of Marketing at Carole Nash added, “It’s fantastic to have 18 manufacturers bringing their very latest machines to the 2017 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show. All these machines, coupled with motorcycling displays in the Sports and Performance, Custom, Adventure and Classic zones means the event truly covers every aspect of motorcycling!

“There will be plenty of exciting things taking place at the Carole Nash stand, including two bikes from Bonhams Auction House, so don’t forget to visit us at stand M110!”

To find out more about the 2017 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show and book tickets, visit www.mcnmotorcycleshow.com or call 0844 873 7346

