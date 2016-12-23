Sunoco Returns With New Fuel Spec For 2017 MotoAmerica Series

MotoAmerica is proud to announce that it has renewed its agreement with Sunoco. The fuel company returns for a third season as the Official and Exclusive Fuel Supplier of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series. In addition, MotoAmerica and Sunoco have announced that the series will use a new spec fuel, APEX, which is compliant with FIM fuel guidelines.

For 2017, all five of MotoAmerica’s classes will use Sunoco APEX, the company’s 94-octane racing fuel that complies with fuel regulations limiting oxygen content to 2.7 weight percent. In the previous two seasons, MotoAmerica competitors used Sunoco RMR fuel.

“The properties of APEX were carefully tailored to allow small-bore, high-revving engines to achieve peak performance while maintaining compliance with FIM Superbike fuel rules,” according to Sunoco. “Although APEX is not a street-legal fuel and is for off-road and racing use only, it will not harm oxygen sensors and catalytic converters and works fine in computer-controlled race engines.”

“Over the past two years Sunoco has been a valuable partner for our competitor fuel needs and have proven to be great partners of motorcycle racing prior to MotoAmerica,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “Sunoco was very proactive in developing the new fuel and providing samples to teams back in September for testing. Results were positive and the decision was made to move forward with the APEX spec instead of the previous RMR product. We look forward to the 2017 season and our continued relationship with Sunoco.”

About MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica is the new North American road racing series created in 2014. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership that includes three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey, ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland, motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges, and businessman Richard Varner.