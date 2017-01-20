Triumph’s new Street Triple range set for UK public debut

Triumph’s new Street Triple 765 range will make its UK public debut at the MCN London Motorcycle Show next month.

Launched to the motorcycle press in January at the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower, the new model will be making its first public appearance at the ExCel London exhibition centre from 17-19 February.

The Triumph stand will feature the full 2017 Street Triple line-up, including the S, R and RS models, each of which has its own unique level of power, performance, technology and suspension. Loaded with their own distinctive attitude, the variants range from addictive everyday fun to full track weapon.

Triumph freestyle riders Ernie ‘EDUB’ Vigil and Nick ‘Apex’ Brocha will also be performing in the Slide Arena twice per day to showcase the impressive capabilities of the new model.

A short Q&A session will follow to explain to fans what makes the 2017 Street Triple the most explosive, agile and intuitive performance street motorcycle that Triumph has ever built.

Triumph Motorcycles’ UK & Ireland marketing manager, Martin Hough, said: “We launched the first Street Triple in 2007 and it set the benchmark. Light, fast, fun, agile and stylish, it was a game changer and immediately popular. We look forward to seeing what the public think of our latest model which has all the DNA of the original bike but the highest specification we’ve ever seen on a Street Triple model.”