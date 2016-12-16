Ventura Bike Pack System for Yamaha MT-10 and XSR900

Two of Yamaha’s most popular naked machines – the MT-10 and XSR900 – have been given the Ventura treatment, so owners can unlock their touring potential without messing with the bike’s minimalist looks or affecting weight, width and handling.

Stripped-out street bikes like the MT and XSR offer little concession to carrying luggage, with compact seats and subframes and few secure strapping points – the minimalist look also doesn’t really lend itself to bulky, hard luggage. Discreet, lightweight and with fuss-free fitting, the Ventura Bike Pack System is the ideal solution.

Combining the best features of soft and hard luggage, the Ventura System uses a sturdy rack-mount to hold the load safely and securely, and offers a choice of packs that are light, easy to handle off the bike and can be rolled up and stashed away when not in use.

It attaches using existing points on the sub-frame, it doesn’t add much weight or any width. The Pack’s unique ‘slide on, ride off’ fitment eliminates the need for straps or bungee cords, so it’s quick and easy to detach and reattach too.

Packs come in a variety of styles and sizes – from a 35 litre weekend bag, to a massive 102-litre touring combination – and come with carry handles and shoulder straps for easy use off the bike.

Both Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the discreet L-Brackets behind. The rider then has the option of fitting a pillion Grab Handle or a Sport Rack, designed for transporting small loads. Alternatively, the Brackets can be removed completely.

A typical system for a naked machine like the MT or XSR, including L-Brackets, Pack-Rack optional Grab-Handle and the 47-litre Mistral Pack (pictured) retails at £359.96 including VAT.

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options, call Ventura on 01256 704909 or visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk