Adam Norrodin fastest in France on Friday

Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) topped wet Friday practice at Le Mans for the French GP, setting the best lap in FP1 and weather conditions worsening slightly by the afternoon for the Malaysian to keep his dominion at the top – despite a crash in FP2.

It was close amongst the fastest, however, with Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Niccolo Antonelli only 0.040 off Norrodin and Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) only another 0.004 back to complete the top three.

Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) was fourth fastest overall, with Marco Bezzechi putting in an impressive showing for CIP to lock out the top five on Mahindra machinery. Rodrigo then suffered a crash in FP2, with the Argentine rider then sadly diagnosed with his second collarbone fracture of the season and declared unfit.

Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) was sixth, ahead of another Mahindra in the form of Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Aspar Mahindra Moto3) – and a solid return for 2015 Moto3™ World Champion Danny Kent (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Kent, who returns to the fray as a wildcard, was P8 overall and second in FP2 despite a crash.

Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was behind his new teammate in P9, with Jerez winner Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) completing the top ten.

Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) was eleventh, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse), John McPhee (British Talent Team) and Jakub Kornfeil (Peugeot MC Saxoprint).

Some of those further down the timesheets in FP1 mastered the conditions in FP2 but didn’t move up on combined times, with Del Conca Gresini Moto3 duo Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio two of the biggest movers from session to session – the Spaniard was fastest in the afternoon, with ‘Diggia’ in the top five despite both riders ending the day just inside the top twenty on combined times.

Moto3™ get back on track at 9:00 (GMT +2) on Saturday, before qualifying at 12:35.