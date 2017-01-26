Akrapovič Gives the Yamaha TMAX the Racing Line Touch for an Even Sportier Feel

Akrapovič has introduced the Racing Line (Titanium) exhaust system for the Yamaha TMAX, which will take the sporting credentials of this maxi scooter on to even higher levels and improve the appearance and styling of this best-selling machine.

This totally new system has been developed from a concept that Akrapovič first aired at EICMA 2015, and demonstrates that the Slovenian exhaust specialist is constantly looking towards the future with its innovative and high-tech exhaust technology.

The TMAX is maxi scooter that already has a commanding presence on the road, and the addition of the EC/ECE type approved Racing Line (Titanium) adds further to the allure of this machine. Designed and engineered to fit within the sporty lines of the TMAX, this beautifully finished Akrapovič exhaust system will take it to new aesthetic heights, as it perfectly enhances the scooter’s profile. Built with a lightweight high-grade titanium muffler outer sleeve and stainless steel header, the system has an imprinted design relief that blends in with the handmade carbon fibre end-cap, giving a visual impact that is the ideal finishing touch to this stylish system.

The use of race-proven materials has produced an exhaust system that weighs 42% less than the stock version, all designed to aid handling both in the urban jungle and out on the open roads. The Yamaha TMAX is a machine that combines scooter convenience with motorcycle performance, and Akrapovič has increased this ethos with a power increase throughout the entire rpm range, but most importantly at the lower end of the revs, where the TMAX most needs it to nip through city streets. This mix of performance and appearance is boosted further with a unique soundtrack that gives a deeper Akrapovič tone and is a huge improvement over the standard sound.

With simple plug-and-play installation and no remapping necessary, the easy-to-install exhaust system is Euro 4 compliant, and is certainly a system that gives the scooter a serious step forward in exhaust tuning technology. The Racing Line is an addition that will take the Yamaha TMAX to an unrivalled position in the maxi scooter market and will certainly make its riders want to take their machines around the urban streets and beyond, to fully experience the beauty and performance of an Akrapovič exhaust system.