Thursday, February 2, 2017
Akrapovic Increases the Appeal of One of BMW’S Iconic Bikes

Akrapovic has launched its latest exhaust for the BMW stable with the brand-new Slip-On Line (Titanium) EC/ECE exhaust for the 2017 BMW S 1000 RR, which will also be available in a striking black finish.

The perfectly formed shape of Akrapovič’s new exhaust is expertly finished to follow the lines of the BMW S 1000 RR, a motorcycle that has led a Superbike revolution, and now Akrapovič has added to that iconic status with a stunning new titanium exhaust for the 2017 incarnation of this machine. Made from high-grade ultra-lightweight titanium, the Slip-On Line is impeccably designed and finished with the latest evolution of Akrapovič muffler technology, which is a major part of the exhaust’s appeal and has led to a design that perfectly emphasises the Supersport credentials of the bike. With eye-catching inserts that start at the heatshield and blend in seamlessly with the perfectly hand-crafted carbon-fibre endcap – which is a totally new design and a work of art in itself – this muffler exemplifies quality and performance. It also comes with a heat-resistant black paint covering on the titanium muffler that makes a strong statement about the exhaust’s credentials.

The Slip-On Line is not just about stunning good looks; it also improves both power and torque outputs and increases throttle response, giving the bike a sharper and more linear power delivery. With the use of ultra-lightweight titanium, the overall weight is reduced, which also enhances the handling of this well-balanced machine. As with any Akrapovič exhaust, the sound has been perfectly tuned to deliver a deeper and sportier tone in keeping with the unique Akrapovič sound.

The system is EC/ECE type approved and is completely compliant with the latest Euro 4 regulations. Its simple plug-and-play operation means it is easy to install and needs no remapping of the ECU to get the optimal performance from the BMW S 1000 RR. Optional headers will also be available in titanium and stainless steel to take the performance and sound levels to greater heights.

The Akrapovič Slip-On Line (Titanium) is an exhaust that will make the iconic BMW S 1000 RR stand out further from the crowd by enhancing its looks, improving its performance, and increasing its aural pleasure.

