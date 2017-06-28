Akrapovič Releases Its Collection for the 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6

Akrapovič has unveiled some new products for the latest 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6, all of which are inspired by the Slovenian premier exhaust specialist’s involvement in the highest level of motorcycle racing.

Heading the latest new releases is the top-of-the-range, race-inspired Evolution Line (Titanium) exhaust system. It is made exclusively from high-grade, lightweight titanium, with a hand-made carbon-fibre heat shield, all aimed to add extra appeal to the already beautifully designed and finished system. With power and torque gains (+ 10.6 hp at 12,700 rpm; +6.9 Nm at 9,500 rpm) and a weight savings of 59.2% over stock, this is an exhaust system straight for the track. All of this – and the unique Akrapovič racing sound, which is ideally matched to the Yamaha YZF-R6 – makes this a system that really means business.

To accompany the Evolution Line in the new range is the Racing Line (Titanium) exhaust system. It features all the power increases, enhanced weight savings of 49.1%, and unique sound colour of the Evolution Line, but uses stainless-steel tubes for the headers as an upgrade to a full racing-inspired exhaust. This is a true sporty exhaust that performs and sounds as good as it looks. Both of these systems need a remap of the ECU to get the full advantages and performance from them and the bike.

Further enhancing the collection is the new Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust. Meeting the latest EC/ECE approvals, this beautifully designed muffler has been created from Akrapovič’s involvement in top-class racing. As with the Evolution Line (Titanium) and the Racing Line (Titanium), all three designs have used knowledge and inspiration from Akrapovič’s involvement with the Factory Yamaha WorldSBK and WorldSSP teams to create these exceptional exhaust systems. They are built using high-grade lightweight titanium and finished with a carbon-fibre heat shield to further enhance the look. There are also optional headers available for the Slip-On Line in stainless steel to upgrade to a full system and take the performance on to higher levels.

The newest additions to the Akrapovič range for the 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6 will enhance the performance, handling, and behaviour of the machine, while adding stunning good looks and a sound that will impress.