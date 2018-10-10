The FIM CEV Repsol is back in action after seven thrilling races in the last round in Jerez on 30 September. This weekend the Circuit de Albacete hosts the penultimate event of the season, in which the Moto2™ European Championship title could be decided. In this round, the race program consists of two Moto2™ races and one race in Moto3™ and the European Talent Cup.

Angel Nieto Team rider Raúl Fernández will have another chance to increase his 32-point advantage in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship table. Closest rival Manuel Pagliani (Leopard Junior) will be fighting him all the way, as we have seen in recent races, along with Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team), who notched up his first victory in Jerez and is third overall, 57 points adrift of the leader. Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) are the only other riders who have a shot at the title, trailing the leader by 59 points with just 75 points left in play.

In Moto2™ ECh, Jesko Raffin (Swiss Innovative Investors Junior) has a margin of 47 points over Edgar Pons (AGR Team) in second place. The AGR Team rider has no intention of throwing in the towel, however: in the last race in Jerez he claimed his third consecutive victory followed by the championship leader and Tommaso Marcon (Team Ciatti) who got onto the podium for the first time this season. Jesko Raffin could claim the title in Albacete in the first of the two races this weekend, needing only another four points over Edgar Pons to once again take the Moto2™ ECh title. In Superstock 600, Roman Fischer (Pinamoto) leads the standings with 144 points against the 124 of second-place rider Alessandro Zetti (Fau55 Racing).

Xavier Artigas (Honda Impala) arrives in Albacete as the new leader of the ETC. The Honda Impala rider added two new podiums in Jerez, where Matteo Bertelle (SIC 58 Squadra Corse) chalked up a spectacular double. Víctor Rodríguez has been moving up the table and is in second slot, 21 points adrift of the leader. Behind him, things are tight, with David Salvador (Cuna de Campeones) third, 30 points behind Xavier Artigas, Matteo Patacca (SIC 58 Squadra Corse) fourth at 36 points, Matteo Bertelle fifth at 39 and José Antonio Rueda (Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) holds sixth place, 40 points behind the leader. The fight for the title and to take over from reigning champion Manuel González is between these six riders, with just two races left in the ETC series, in Albacete and in Valencia.

Next Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto2™ Race 1 (20 laps): 11.00

ETC (18 laps): 12.00

Moto3™ (19 laps): 13.00

Moto2™ Race 2 (20 laps): 14.00

Cuna de Campeones (11 laps): 15.00

Dani Rivas Cup (8 laps): 15.45

As usual, entrance to the paddock will be free over the weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsolfans who go to the circuit on Sunday morning will be able to take part in the Pit Lane Walk. Passes will be available at he main entrance to the paddock from 9.00, but only the first comers will get a pass, with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and start from the outside of the control tower.

The FIM CEV Repsol’s TV presence continues to grow in both Europe and the rest of the world. In Spain, Movistar MotoGP broadcasts live all of the scheduled races of the Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC, as does BT Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh races.

Eurosport, through Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Romania), will also offer live coverage of all of the Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh and ETC races. In Portugal, Sport TV consolidates its commitment to motorcycling by broadcasting live or recorded versions of all the races scheduled throughout the season. For the first time Hungarian fans will be able to enjoy the ETC thanks to recorded broadcasts on the Spiler TVchannel.

Fans in Latin America, the United States, Canada and France will be able to watch recorded versions of all the races through Motosport TV, while their OTT will broadcast the races live. Band Sports television extends its coverage of the FIM CEV Repsol by showing recorded versions of the Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh. Also joining TV coverage of the championship, the Edgesport Channel will air live all the Moto3™ JWC and Moto2™ ECh and ETC races, as well as being available 24/7 on various platforms with coverage in Abu Dhabi, Belgium, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Solomon Island, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, in those countries without television coverage, all races will be broadcast live on the championship’s Youtube channel.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com

Latest News Gallery







Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK

