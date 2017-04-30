Alcoba, Syahrin, Jespersen, Perez and Valera shine in Albacete

A new FIM CEV Repsol season got under way this weekend at the Circuito de Albacete. After a few days of bad weather the sun finally came out allowing 11,000 spectators to enjoy the intense racing on display. Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) in Moto3™, Hafizh Syahrin in Moto2™, Simon Jespersen (Team Jespersen) and Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) in the European Talent Cup, and Javier Valera in the European Kawasaki Z Cup won their respective categories in the first round of the FIM CEV Repsol.

Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) leaves Albacete as the Moto3™ Junior World Championship leader, winning the first race of the season after taking part in an irresistible breakaway with Makar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy). Alcoba took the lead in an impressive late braking manoeuvre on the first curve that caught his opponents by surprise. The Kazakhstani rider hung on and eventually passed him, but the Junior Estrella Galicia 0,0 team rider regained the front position ahead of Yurchenko, followed by Aleix Viu (42Motorsport). Behind them, Raúl Hernández (MRW Mahindra Aspar) went down after a clash with Makar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy), bringing Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) off as he tried to avoid the downed Madrid rider.

After a few laps Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Makar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) pulled clear together while Aleix Viu, who started second, had to drop out with mechanical problems. With six laps remaining, Asia Talent Team riders Somkiat Chantra and Kazuki Masaki fell at the end of the straight when they touched while battling for the final podium spot. Behind them came an increasingly confident Jaume Masiá (Cradle of Champions) to take a useful third place ahead of Dennis Foggia (JT VR46 Academy), who also made an excellent comeback. Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) not only won the race and finished the day as leader in the overall rankings, but he also earned a Repsol free fuel card.

In the Moto2™ European Championship, World Championship rider Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline) fulfilled pre-race predictions by leading from start to finish. Behind the Malaysian rider came Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS), taking a well-deserved podium in his debut in the category. Augusto Fernández (Easyrace Moto2 Team) ended up in third position in his debut on the Suter after racing last season with Tech3. Augusto Fernández ended up snatching the third position on the last lap from defending champion Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportscode T. Pro), who finished fourth ahead of Eric Granado (Promoracing). The Brazilian rider, like Dimas Ekky (Astra Honda), faded halfway through the race and finished off the podium. The winner of the race was also presented with the Repsol free fuel card.

Simon Jespersen (Team Jespersen) took the first race of the European Talent Cup after a thrilling last lap in which he passed Alex Toledo (Cradle of Champions) and ended up winning by 0.020. Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) took the third spot on the podium in the inaugural race of this new category. Pole man Meikon Yuji Kawakami (PlayStation Laglisse Academy) finished fourth after a tussle in the front group along with Joan Ubiña (Team Stratos) and Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy), who fell on the tenth lap.

In the second race, Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) made up for his fall in the first race to claim victory. A consistent Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) finished second ahead of Joan Ubiña (Team Stratos) after leading a race in a group of six riders which included Alex Toledo (Cradle of Champions) and Meikon Yuji Kawakami (PlayStation Laglisse Academy). The Brazilian rider was first out of the last curve but ran wide and ended up being overtaken by the other riders. On this occasion, Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) was awarded the Repsol free fuel card.

Simon Jespersen’s (Team Jespersen) victory gives him the top place on the leaderboard despite being tied on 36 points with Manuel González (Halcourier Racing).

Javier Valera notched up his first victory of the season in the European Kawasaki Z Cup followed by Raul Martínez (Motobike Moya Competición), winner on Saturday of the first race. Joan Sandanyons took the third podium place. Raúl Martínez (Motobike Moya Competición) is the leader of the category thanks to Saturday’s victory and his second place this Sunday.

The next FIM CEV Repsol event will take place at Le Mans to coincide with the MotoGP™ World Championship, although only the Moto3™ Junior World Championship race will be run. The third round of the season, for all categories, will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 18.