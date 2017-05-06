Alex Marquez home free for first record-breaking pole

2014 Moto3™ World Champion Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) will start his home GP at Jerez from his first ever pole position with a new record, leading teammate and Championship leader by Franco Morbidelli by 0.046 to make it a clean sweep as fastest in every session so far. The rider from Cervera also suffered some contact ahead of his final lap in the session, with Tech 3 Racing’s Remy Gardner clipping the Spaniard’s rear wheel and giving him a flat tyre. Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) took a stunning front row for Suter in P3, getting back at the front in Moto2™ after solid pace all weekend and a top five in the race last time out.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was impressive once again to head up the second row, with veteran Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) in fifth and compatriot Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) taking P6 as top rookie.

Xavi Vierge continues his stunning form on the Tech 3 Racing machine in P7, ahead of Championship contender Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia). Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) took ninth despite a crash, with Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) another crasher but completing the top ten.

Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) lines up in P11, ahead of a tough session for Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) as the Swiss veteran aims to move forward. Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing), Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) and Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) lock out the fastest fifteen.

Marquez aims for his first Moto2™ win at 12:20 local time (GMT +2) in front of his home crowd.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Álex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) 1’42.080

2 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) + 0.046

3 – Dominique Aegerter (SWI – Suter) + 0.186