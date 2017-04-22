Alex Marquez makes his mark in Austin

2014 Moto3™ World Champion Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) topped Friday at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas by an impressive three tenths, with teammate and Championship leader Franco Morbidelli completing another 1-2 for the team on the timesheets. Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) locked out the top three in a fast first day of action in Austin for the German.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) kept the new intermediate class KTM chassis high on the timesheets at COTA in fourth, with 2016 Championship runner up Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) locking out the top five.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) took sixth after two impressive sessions, with Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) in P7. Fastest rookie was Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) once again as the Frenchman took eighth, ahead of Ricky Cardus (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in P9 as the Spaniard fills in for injured reigning Moto3™ World Champion Brad Binder.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) completed the top ten, with Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP), rookie Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46), Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2), Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) and rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) locking out the fastest fifteen.

Moto2™ head out on Saturday morning for FP3, with qualifying then set for 15:05 local time (GMT -5).