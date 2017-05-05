Alex Marquez marks home turf in Spain

2014 Moto3™ World Champion Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was fastest first in a wet FP1 at the Spanish GP and followed up his impressive pace to take back the topspot on Friday afternoon with a 1:43.121 as conditions improved to fully dry. Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) was second fastest in an impressive Friday for Suter, ahead of Tech 3 Racing’s Xavi Vierge in another superstar performance.

Top rookie was Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40), who topped the timesheets briefly in FP2 before then ending the day in P4 despite a crash. Points leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was another crasher, and the Italian ended the day in fifth.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) took P6 ahead of Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Forward Racing Team duo Luca Marini and Lorenzo Baldassarri in eighth and ninth despite a crash for the latter.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) was second quickest rookie in a solid first day in Spain to round out the top ten, ahead of Axel Pons (RW Racing GP), rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing).

Championship contender Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) was down the timesheets in P14, with Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) between the Swiss rider and Japanese title hopeful Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who was sixteenth.

Moto2™ have one more practice session on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying at 15:05 (GMT +2).