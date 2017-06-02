Alex Marquez storms enemy territory in Italy

Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) hit back against FP1’s fastest – teammate Franco Morbidelli – at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, going fastest in FP2 to top combined practice times on Day 1 from fellow title hopeful Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia). Morbidelli completed the top three with his time from FP1.

Veteran Italians Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) and Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) gave the home crowd more to cheer about as they completed the top five, ahead of a familiar name as the fastest rookie – Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46).

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) made his return to the Moto2™ fold in style as he came back from a recurring arm injury to take seventh on Friday, just heading teammate Miguel Oliveira well inside the top ten.

Championship challenger Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) was ninth fastest, with Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) completing the top ten after fighting for the win last year.

Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) took P11 despite a crash in the morning, ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40), Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team), Remy Gardner (Tech 3 Racing) and Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP).

Moto2™ decide the grid at 15:05 (GMT +2) on Saturday.