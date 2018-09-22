The doors at Alexandra Palace have opened for the inaugural Devitt MCN Ally Pally Show, with thousands of motorcycle fans set to celebrate all things two wheeled. From the explosion of noise and acceleration in the world’s only indoor Supersprint, stars such as Carl Fogarty and John McGuinness racing each other, 75 rare machines going under the Bonhams hammer, biking bargains and the latest models from Honda, Kawasaki and Triumph the two day event is a must-see for the whole family.

When these motorcycling stars are not battling it out on track, there will be a blast of historic racing as 10 incredible machines tear down the Supersprint course in an explosion of noise. Confirmed to be firing up the strip are;

2011 FTR Moto2 Honda

2010 Forward Racing FTR GP113 (ex Claudio Corti)

2008 BSB Factory Rizla Suzuki (ex Tom Sykes)

2003 MotoGP Ducati GP3 screamer (ex Loris Capirossi)

2003 Yamaha M1 (Biaggi replica)

1998 Yamaha YZF750cc (Boost replica)

1997 Triumph Speed Triple (ex Mark Phillips)

1986 Factory Suzuki 750cc TT Superbike (Ex Andy McGladdery)

1970 Yamaha 4cyl 250cc 4 stroke prototype

1967 Honda RC181 500cc 4 cylinder (Mike Hailwood rep)

The action does not stop there though, with visitors able to get up close and personal with iconic race bikes, incredible custom built machines as well as the latest 2018 models from Honda, Kawasaki and Triumph. Tomorrow, Bonhams Auction House will be bringing 75 exotic and rare motorcycles to go under the hammer, including a 1973 MV Agusta 500/3 thought to have been used by Giacomo Agostini, the most successful Grand Prix rider in history, which is expected to fetch £250,000-350,000.

In-between all of this, the main stage will be hosting live Q&A’s with custom bike builder Allen Millyard, intrepid explorer Nick Sanders as well as some of the stars from the Supersprint!

Tickets for the Show are available on the door throughout the weekend, costing £21 per adult (£18 for seniors/Students) whilst children 15 and under go free. Bike and Car parking at the event is free and on a first come, first served basis.