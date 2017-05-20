Alonso Lopez wins in Le Mans

Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) took his first Moto3™ Junior World Championship win after beating Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Drivers Academy) in a thrilling race today. The rider showed his winning form at the FIM CEV Repsol event which took place this weekend at the Le Mans circuit coinciding with the MotoGP™ World Championship in the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France where teammate and leader of the category, Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), took the third step on the podium.

After a difficult weekend with wet qualifying sessions, the race was run in dry conditions which prompted more than one comeback: both Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Drivers Academy), who set off eighteenth, or Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones), who started eleventh, ended up challenging for the lead.

Markar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) made the most of his pole leading off the race followed by Somkiat Chantra (AP Honda RT), Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), Aarón Polanco (Leopard Junior Team), Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and a large group of rivals. After a few laps the group split in two, leaving a chasing group composed of riders such as Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy), who again made a great comeback, Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team) and Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team).

With the halfway point of the race passed, suspension problems put Markar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) out of contention, while Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) took the lead followed by Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Drivers Academy) and the Junior Team Star Galicia 0,0 riders Alonso López and Jeremy Alcoba, who would fight for victory on the last lap.

On the last lap Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Drivers Academy) sneaked past Jaume Masiá (Cradle of Champions) to take first place and the Valencian rider went down trying to respond to the Italian’s move, leaving three in the leading group. Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Drivers Academy) was holding first place until he made a mistake on the last corner and Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) took the unexpected opportunity to achieve his first victory, with Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Drivers Academy) coming home second ahead of Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0).

After two races, Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), winner of the inaugural race in Albacete, continues to lead the Moto3™ Junior World Championship with 41 points followed by Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Drivers Academy) on 33 points and Alonso López (Junior Team Star Galicia 0.0) on 25.

The third round of the FIM CEV Repsol season will take place in Barcelona-Cataluña on June 17 and 18.