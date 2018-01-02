Product Name – Big Sur Gore-Tex Pro Jacket Tech-air Compatible.

(suggested retail price – € 1,199.95 Euro / £ 999.99 Sterling)

Category – Racing / Performance Riding

Description – Incorporating a host of protection and performance innovations the CE certified Atem v3 Suit is constructed from premium, supple leather and is ideal for track or street use. With technologies developed and extensively tested in MotoGP, the Atem Suit fuses exclusive ergonomic styling and class-leading protective technology.

* Fully CE-certified garment. Certification includes all materials, construction and protectors, which have been independently tested and assessed to meet CE standard performance requirements.

* Extremely durable 1.3 mm leather construction with flexible leather accordion panels on the lumbar area, back, knees and elbows for superb comfort and performance fit and ease of movement on the bike.

* Features Alpinestars Hyper-Res Stretch Fiber (HRSF) stretch inserts on crotch, back and underarms for excellent fit and movement.

* Strategically placed perforation panels on upper and lower body for improved ventilation and internal airflow.

* Class-leading protective capabilities – internally and externally – with:

Removable CE-certified, race-developed GP-R internal protectors offering lightweight performance and superior impact protection to shoulders, elbows, knees, tibia and shins.

Alpinestars’ new, exclusively developed shoulder GP Dynamic Fiction Shield (GP DFS) protector, which is anatomically contoured and incorporates a triple density polymer compound for improved performance in crash slides. The GP DFS protection is ergonomically designed for improved upper body flexibility and features over-injected mesh air inlets for excellent airflow.

Innovative new elbow slider is anatomically contoured and incorporates a triple-density polymer compound for improved performance in crash slides. The elbow slider features a removable and replaceable screw-mounted insert slider for unsurpassed friction management.

Dynamic Fiction Shield (DFS) knee protection and GP knee sliders offer additional abrasion resistance in a key impact area.

* Snap connections allow integration of CE level 2 certified Nucleon Race Back Protector for critical spinal protection.

* Chest and back pad compartments with advanced poly-foam padding (CE certified Nucleon chest and back inserts available as accessory upgrade).

* Garment comes supplied with anatomically profiled and removable CE Nucleon hip protection.

* Ergonomically engineered ‘Arshield’ reinforcements, consisting of aramid fiber and polyamide, strategically positioned on sleeve and knee for critical seam reinforcement.

* MotoGP-profiled, aerodynamic back-hump is ventilated and improves suit cooling performance.

* Neoprene-edged collar and cuffs prevents chafing and improves comfort.

* Interior leg and cuffs feature taslon fiber closures to keep suit firmly situated on body.

* Reinforced inner arm and leg cuff adjustments with hook and loop grip closure for durability.

* Removable multi-panel lining and new, redesigned 3D mesh inserts to improve comfort and ventilation.

* Zippered calf expansion gusset improves range of fit and riding comfort.

* Inner waterproof pocket for safe storage of documents.

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News in UK/Europe, USA & Aus