Product Name – Belize Drystar Glove (suggested retail price – € 149.95 Euro / £ 139.99 Sterling)

Category – Road Riding

SIZES: S-3XL

Description – A multi-material road riding glove featuring Alpinestars DRYSTAR® PERFORMANCE sealed membrane for waterproofing and sensitivity on the bike’s control, the Belize Glove incorporates a matt carbon knuckle guard for class-leading protection. With an innovative new wrist closure for safely securing the glove, the Belize offers optimized levels of comfort, performance and protection.

ï Multi-panel, multi-material construction consisting of stretch polyamide fabric, leather and perforated leather on backhand.

ï Incorporates Alpinestars’ waterproof DRYSTAR® PERFORMANCE sealed triple layer construction for a highly reduced material construction to promotes dexterity and sensitivity of bike controls.

ï Ergonomic stretch insert between thumb and palm offers flexibility to vastly improve hand movement.

ï Leather palm, thumb and fourchettes for comfortand durability.

ï Localized perforations on backhand and palm for comfortand airflow.

ï PU-coated reinforcements on palm and thumb provides superior grip on bike’s controls.

ï Synthetic suede reinforcements with padding on the palm.

ï TPU palm and finger sliders to provide abrasion resistance on key impactzones.

ï Alpinestars’ new wrist closure system with stretch webbing strap for tight closure.

ï Reflective print to increase rider visibility.

ï Touch screen compatible fingertips for use with smartdevices.

ï Molded mattcarbon reinforced hard knuckle to increase protection.

ï Stretch accordion inserts on finger tips and backhand to increase flexibility and fit.

ï Alpinestars developed ergonomic stretch insert between thumb and palm offers flexibility to vastly improve hand movement.

ï ARSHIELD reinforcements, consisting of aramid fiber and polyamide for abrasion resistance performance for fourth finger.

ï Large stretch panelon backhand for better fit and improved comfortto help reduce fatigue.

ï BELIZE DRYSTAR® GLOVE is CE certified level 1.