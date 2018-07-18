Product Name – CRAZY EIGHT Glove (suggested retail price – € 79.95 Euro / £ 69.99 Sterling)

Category – Road Riding

Sizes: S-3XL

Description – An OSCAR by Alpinestars heritage-inspired supple full grain leather glove that features an extensive stretch insert on the top hand for excellent levels of fit and movement, the CE certified Crazy Eight Glove is ideal for street and urban riding.

• Full premium leather construction for comfort and performance.

• Side foam padding reinforcement for durability, shock absorption and comfort.

• Integrated padded foam knuckle area offers fit and shock absorption.

• Accordion leather inserts on fingers and large insert on backhand for improved comfort and flexibility.

• Localized perforation for improved cooling where it is needed most.

• Backhand hook and loop grip wrist closure system helps keep glove securely positioned.

• Ergonomic stretch insert between thumb and palm and on backhand offers flexibility to vastly improve hand movement.

• Advanced poly-blend reinforcements with foam padding on thumb and palm for superior grip and comfort.

• Touchscreen compatible fingertip for use with smartphones and GPS systems.

• Heritage-inspired look with embossed logos, plus rich vintage OSCAR by Alpinestars styling.

• This garment is CE certified Level 1.