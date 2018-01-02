Product Name – Firm Drystar boot

(suggested retail price – Top € 229.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)

Category – Riding Shoes

Description – A vintage-military style boot with its roots in café-racer culture, the OSCAR Firm DRYSTAR® Boot is packed with class-leading protection and incorporates a breathable waterproof membrane for all-weather performance. Part of the OSCAR by Alpinestars heritage collection, this boot offers comfort and style.

• Full grain leather main upper for durability and comfort is hand- finished for a distressed, vintage effect. No two pairs are the same.

• Internal toe box and heel counter reinforcement gives structure supportand impactresistance.

• Vintage-styled quilted and padded shift guard offers comfort, protection and durability.

• Alpinestars’ new anatomical foam-backed dualdensity PU ankle disk protection.

• Waterproof and breathable DRYSTAR® membrane subtly integrated into chassis for ultimate performance againstwetpenetration and greater comfort.

• Zip closure on medialpanelplus adjustable leather leg strap and metaleyelet lacing closure system to ensure easy entry and highly personalized fit. Zipper is offset to avoid contactwith bike.

• Replaceable anatomical EVA foot bed with lining on top for comfort.

• Alpinestars exclusive vulcanized rubber plus injected PU midsole designed for optimal combination of comfortand grip.

• FIRM DRYSTAR® is CE certified EN 13634:2010.

OSCAR by Alpinestars is a truly unique apparel and footwear collection dedicated to motorcycling lifestyle and fueled by the company’s rich 50-year heritage. Reawakening a name that was synonymous with Alpinestars after it was bestowed the prestigious Italian fashion and design ‘Oscar’ awards in 1972 and 73 and inspiring a collection carrying ‘Oscar by Alpinestars’, the collection launched for Spring 2015, fuses classic 1970s styling with modern material preparations, design techniques and cutting-edge technical features. The designs, drawn from Alpinestars archives and reimagined for today’s men and women riders, are a perfect blend of innovation and craftsmanship. Five decades of freedom, form and function; the legacy continues …

