Three consecutive world championship titles announced his arrival into the premier class, and since then Dani Pedrosa has gone on to become one of the most tenacious forces in MotoGP today.

In honor of the loyal HRC Factory rider’s unique warrior code, which blends power, speed, precision and courage, Alpinestars is launching its new Limited Edition ‘Samurai’ Supertech R Boot for the home soil season finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.

Designed and developed to the highest technical standards, the Supertech R Boots today represent the pinnacle of racing innovation for track and road use. Every component is meticulously engineered for high performance protection, precision and flexibility. Now available in this unique and vibrant Limited Edition colour scheme, the Samurai Supertech R boot is dialled for speed and style, giving fans the opportunity to show their warrior spirit by wearing their favourite rider’s boots.

Alpinestars’ most iconic road riding boot worn by a roster of the fastest World Champions past and present, the Supertech R incorporates performance innovations, including a redesigned compound rubber sole, an ergonomically profiled shin plate, a redesigned front flex area, plus the pioneering dual torsion, bio-mechanical ankle brace – all of which enhance the podium winning performance of this CE certified boot.

SUPERTECH R CONSTRUCTION

Technical microfiber upper construction offering superb levels of flexibility.

Microfiber main shell offers high levels of water-resistance, durability, and improved weight-savings.

Material ensures consistent fit for long term usage and is easy to maintain and clean

Redesigned front flex area is constructed from over-injected TPU over inject on breathable mesh with shaped reliefs for improve abrasion resistance and natural forward and back movements.

Top gaiter follows leg contour and is made of flexible high-grade synthetic leather reinforced with PU.

Lightweight rubber compound sole offers excellent grip and feel and allows for natural flex as the rider changes position and pressure on the foot-peg.

PROTECTION

Newly designed external TPU shin protection is ergonomically shaped and wraps around to outer calf and is engineered to spread and dissipate impact energy across the entire surface while remaining compact.

Integrated replaceable co-injected TPU/Aluminum toe slider features new easy screw fixing concept provides feel and protects the outer toe box structure from abrasion.

Replaceable polymer heel plate slider protects from impact and reduces friction in the event of a crash.

Supertech R boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.

KEY FEATURES

Flexible accordion microfiber stretch at Achilles allows natural movement.

Innovative, full length medial-facing microfiber panel features new texture pattern offering excellent grip and feel against the bike and protects from abrasion and heat.

Flexible, lightweight toe shifter allows feel for changing gears.

Separate internal bio-mechanical ankle brace works with the outer structure of the boot to form a protective system allowing full and free movement of the foot, ankle, and leg.

External entry has stretch accordion panel for a close fit and ease of entrance and removal.

New, soft TPU stretch panel on the lateral side gives easy closure with an excellent fit.

Zip is made from TPU to reduce friction in the event of a crash.

Velcro tab locks the zip pull closed, keeping it flat and secure.

Shin plate features new micro-adjustable ratchet top closure for safe and precise fit.

On vented version: strategically positioned ventilation in heel and shin TPU guides air through the boot.

These boots are available in men’s EURO sizes 39 – 48.

SUPERTECH R

INNER ANKLE BRACE SYSTEM