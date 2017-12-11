

Product Name – Stella Bogota’ v2 Drystar jacket (suggested retail price – € 299.95 Euro / £ 279.99 Sterling)



Category – Women’s Sport Riding

Description – Perfectly designed and optimized for women touring riders, the Stella Bogota V2 DRYSTAR® Jacket is lightweight and extremely comfortable, incorporating Alpinestars exclusive DRYSTAR® 100% waterproof membrane to provide superb protection against the elements. Highly configurable with innovative airflow systems this jacket also incorporates class-leading CE certified protectors on the shoulders and elbows.

SIZES: S-2XL

ï Anatomically shaped for female-specific fit.

ï Multi-material construction with a highly abrasion and tear resistant poly- fabric main shell and multi-panelmesh lining for comfortand durability.

ï Removable and interchangeable waterproof and breathable DRYSTAR® full liner with taped seams to ensure long term water-repelling performance.

ï Long sleeve thermal liner (100g on body, 80g on sleeves) ensures jacket versatility and comfort in cold and hotconditions and can be fully removed with easy identification red zippers and integrated stretch comfortedge.

ï Removable CE-certified shoulder and elbow protection for superb impactprotection.

ï Chestand back pad compartments with PE padding (Alpinestars CE certified Nucleon chestand back inserts available as accessory upgrade).

ï Anatomical, pre-curved sleeve design incorporates dualhook and loop grip closure and snap button volume control adjustmentstraps for improved comfort, precision adjustmentof garmentand to help keep elbow protections in place.

ï Accordion textile flex inserts on elbows for arm flexibility.

ï Jet Ventilation System (JVS): strategically positioned zippered air intakes on torso with rear air exhaustventon upper back for cooling performance on long rides.

ï Air vents on sleeves incorporates mesh gussets and zipper closures for improved levels of ventilation control.

ï Four external front pockets for convenient storage, including two waterproof pockets and two large cargo pockets, plus external large rear utility pocket. Internal pockets are waterproof and zippered for peace-of-mind closure.

ï Collar construction incorporates comfort lining and features Hook and loop grip closure and strap hook to allow collar to be securely kept in place while open.

ï Fine-tuned fit afforded by D-ring and buckle waist adjustment for a secure, personalized fit while riding.

ï Extended profile lower back for riding comfortfor extra protection in the lumbar region.

ï Reflective detailing on front and back improves rider visibility.

ï Two internal waist connection zippers (on main shell and on DRYSTAR® membrane) for attachmentto Alpinestars riding pants.

ï Premium YKK® zips used throughout.