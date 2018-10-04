Product Name – STREETWISE DRYSTAR® Pants (suggested retail price – € 219.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)
SIZES: S-4XL
Category – All Weather Riding / Adventure Touring
Description – The Streetwise DRYSTAR® Pant has a multi-fabric main shell construction incorporating strategic ballistic nylon reinforcements and CE-certified protection, as well stretch inserts on the crotch and knee. A laminated DRYSTAR® membrane, for guaranteed levels of waterproofing and breathability without excessive material bulk, and a removable thermal liner mean this pant can be worn in a wide range of weather conditions.
- Multi-fabric, multi-panel main shell construction for optimized levels of fit, comfort and durability.
- Laminated DRYSTAR® membrane for 100% waterproofing and excellent breathability. The bonded membrane construction makes for lighter garment and reduced material bulk.
- Removable thermal liner (100g, thigh, 80g lower leg) means pants can be worn in a variety of climate conditions.
- Strategically positioned ballistic nylon inserts for durability and seam strength.
- Stretch insert on crotch and knee area offers an enhanced range of leg mobility.
- Two deep zippered hand pockets for peace-of-mind storage of belongings.
- Ventilation openings feature zippers to easily control levels of cooling and internal airflow.
- Reflective prints on side of the pants make the rider more visible to other road users.
- Multiple hook and loop volume adjusters on legs.
- Hook and loop strap on waist adjuster for improved riding fit.
- Waist connection zipper allows attachment to Alpinestars riding jacket.
- Silicon print on back seat area in order provides greater grip on seat.
- Fixed soft full mesh lining for comfort and breathability.
- Developed to accommodate the CE-certified Nucleon KR-H Hip Protector (available as accessory upgrade).
- Internal Level 1 CE-certified Bio Armor knee protectors for class-leading protection.
- This garment is CE-certified.
Industry News Gallery
Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK