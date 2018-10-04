Product Name – STREETWISE DRYSTAR® Pants (suggested retail price – € 219.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)

SIZES: S-4XL

Category – All Weather Riding / Adventure Touring

Description – The Streetwise DRYSTAR® Pant has a multi-fabric main shell construction incorporating strategic ballistic nylon reinforcements and CE-certified protection, as well stretch inserts on the crotch and knee. A laminated DRYSTAR® membrane, for guaranteed levels of waterproofing and breathability without excessive material bulk, and a removable thermal liner mean this pant can be worn in a wide range of weather conditions.

Multi-fabric, multi-panel main shell construction for optimized levels of fit, comfort and durability.

Laminated DRYSTAR® membrane for 100% waterproofing and excellent breathability. The bonded membrane construction makes for lighter garment and reduced material bulk.

Removable thermal liner (100g, thigh, 80g lower leg) means pants can be worn in a variety of climate conditions.

Strategically positioned ballistic nylon inserts for durability and seam strength.

Stretch insert on crotch and knee area offers an enhanced range of leg mobility.

Two deep zippered hand pockets for peace-of-mind storage of belongings.

Ventilation openings feature zippers to easily control levels of cooling and internal airflow.

Reflective prints on side of the pants make the rider more visible to other road users.

Multiple hook and loop volume adjusters on legs.

Hook and loop strap on waist adjuster for improved riding fit.

Waist connection zipper allows attachment to Alpinestars riding jacket.

Silicon print on back seat area in order provides greater grip on seat.

Fixed soft full mesh lining for comfort and breathability.

Developed to accommodate the CE-certified Nucleon KR-H Hip Protector (available as accessory upgrade).

Internal Level 1 CE-certified Bio Armor knee protectors for class-leading protection.

This garment is CE-certified.

