Alpinestars - STREETWISE DRYSTAR® Pants 1

Product Name – STREETWISE DRYSTAR® Pants (suggested retail price – € 219.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)

SIZES: S-4XL

Category – All Weather Riding / Adventure Touring

Description – The Streetwise DRYSTAR® Pant has a multi-fabric main shell construction incorporating strategic ballistic nylon reinforcements and CE-certified protection, as well stretch inserts on the crotch and knee. A laminated DRYSTAR® membrane, for guaranteed levels of waterproofing and breathability without excessive material bulk, and a removable thermal liner mean this pant can be worn in a wide range of weather conditions.

  • Multi-fabric, multi-panel main shell construction for optimized levels of fit, comfort and durability.
  • Laminated DRYSTAR® membrane for 100% waterproofing and excellent breathability. The bonded membrane construction makes for lighter garment and reduced material bulk.
  • Removable thermal liner (100g, thigh, 80g lower leg) means pants can be worn in a variety of climate conditions.
  • Strategically positioned ballistic nylon inserts for durability and seam strength.
  • Stretch insert on crotch and knee area offers an enhanced range of leg mobility.
  • Two deep zippered hand pockets for peace-of-mind storage of belongings.
  • Ventilation openings feature zippers to easily control levels of cooling and internal airflow.
  • Reflective prints on side of the pants make the rider more visible to other road users.
  • Multiple hook and loop volume adjusters on legs.
  • Hook and loop strap on waist adjuster for improved riding fit.
  • Waist connection zipper allows attachment to Alpinestars riding jacket.
  • Silicon print on back seat area in order provides greater grip on seat.
  • Fixed soft full mesh lining for comfort and breathability.
  • Developed to accommodate the CE-certified Nucleon KR-H Hip Protector (available as accessory upgrade).
  • Internal Level 1 CE-certified Bio Armor knee protectors for class-leading protection.
  • This garment is CE-certified.

