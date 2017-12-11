Product Name – Supertech R boot (suggested retail price – Top € 429.95 Euro / £ 399.99 Sterling)

Category – Racing/Performance Riding

SIZES: 39-48

Description – Alpinestars most iconic riding boot, worn by a roster of champions past and present, the Supertech R has undergone a series of evolutions to significantly ramp up its performance features even further. Latest innovations include a newly redesigned compound rubber sole, an update to the ergonomically profiled shinplate and a redesigned front flex area – all of which enhancing the podium winning performance of this CE certified boot.

ï Durable and technicalmicrofiber upper construction offering superb levels of flexibility. Microfiber main shell offers high levels of water-resistance, durability and improved weight- saving. Material ensures consistent fit for long term usage and is easy to maintain and clean.

ï Redesigned front flex area constructed from over-injected TPU on breathable mesh with shaped reliefs.

ï Newly designed external TPU shin protection is ergonomically shaped and wraps around to outer calf and is engineered to spread and dissipate impactenergy across the surface while remaining compact.

ï Shin plate features new micro-adjustable ratchet top closure for safe and precise fit.

ï Innovative, full-length medial-facing microfiber panel features new texture patterning offering excellent grip and feel against the bike and protects from abrasion and heat.

ï Lightweight rubber compound sole has been redesigned to offer excellent grip and feel.

ï New, soft TPU stretch panelon lateral side gives easy closure with excellent fit. Zip is made from TPU to reduce friction in the eventof a crash. Velcro tab locks the zip pull closed, keeping it flat and secure.

ï Integrated replaceable co-injected TPU/Aluminum toe slider features new easy screw fixing conceptprovides feel and protects the outer toe box structure from abrasion.

ï Flexible accordion microfiber stretch at Achilles allows naturalmovementand support.

ï Top gaiter follows leg contour and is made of flexible high-grade synthetic leather reinforced with PU.

ï Flexible, lightweight toe shifter allows feel while changing gears.

ï On vented version: strategically positioned ventilation in heeland shin TPU guides air through the boot.

ï Separate internal bio-mechanical ankle brace works with the outer structure of the boot to form a protective system allowing full and free movementof the foot, ankle and leg.

ï Replaceable polymer heel plate slider protects from impact and reduces friction in the eventof a crash.

ï External entry has stretch accordion panel for a close fit and ease of entrance and removal.

ï The Supertech R boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.

ï Available in international sizes 39-48.