Product Name – T-SP W DRYSTAR® Glove (suggested retail price – € 99.95 Euro / £ 99.99 Sterling)

SIZES: S-3XL

Category – Road Riding

Description – A sport riding glove constructed from advanced stretch textile and softshell, the CE-certified T-SP W DRYSTAR® Glove is waterproof and breathable. With class-leading knuckle protection and a leather palm for comfort and control, this glove is ideal for performance riding.

• Sport styled, mid-length cuff glove constructed from stretch polyamide fabric and softshell on the backhand with goat skin on the palm, thumb and sidewall.

• Incorporates Alpinestars waterproof DRYSTAR® PERFORMANCE sealed triple layer construction for a highly reduced material construction that promote dexterity and sensitivity of bike controls.

• PU coated reinforcement zones on thumb and palm for durability.

• Synthetic leather reinforcements with foam padding on the palm and outer hand landing zone to provide abrasion resistance.

• Double hook and loop grip wrist closure system for greater ease of use and comfort.

• Reflective insert makes the rider more visible to other road users.

• Touch screen compatible fingertips for use with smart devices.

• Advanced polymer hard knuckle offers class-leading protection without impairing hand flex or movement.

• Alpinestars patented third and fourth finger bridge to prevent finger protection rolling out of position.

• CE-certified (CAT II Level 1).

