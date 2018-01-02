Product Name – Tech-Air Street airbag

(suggested retail price – € 1,199.95 Euro / £ 999.99 Sterling)

Category – All Weather Riding / Adventure Touring

Description – Tech-Air™ is a groundbreaking electronic airbag system that offers riders upper body protection and the freedom to ride both on and off road and in a wide range of weather conditions. The Tech-Air™ System incorporates the airbag’s electronic control unit, componentry and airbag, which when inflated covers the back, kidney areas, chest and shoulders.

The Tech-Air™ System, sold separately and completely self-contained, offers the possibility for the airbag to be used in conjunction with an Alpinestars airbag- compatible textile outer jacket, initially either the Valparaiso For Tech-Air™ or the Viper For Tech-Air™, for superb protection in all-weather and warm weather riding conditions.

The innovative and versatile Tech-Air™ street airbag system can be used with any type of motorcycle and/or scooter without the need to set-up, pair or reconfigure bike-to-rider or bike-to-passenger settings. The system is therefore immediately ready to be used at any time for any bike on any surface, and can be used equally for road riding and off road adventure touring.

TECH-AIR™SYSTEM

• The Tech-Air™ System has been designed to be used in conjunction with airbag-compatible outer jackets, which for the launch includes the Valparaiso For Tech-Air™ Jacket and the Viper For Tech-Air™ Jacket.

• Comprehensive inflatable upper body protection for back, shoulders, kidney area, chest and upper abdomen.

• Electronic sensors are securely and unobtrusively incorporated within the system’s chassis (in the shoulder area), meaning the vest is completely self-contained and allows it to be worn interchangeably between compatible jackets.

• Constructed from a strong and durable mesh main shell with stretch poly-fabric on shoulders and torso for a compact and secure fit that is close to the rider’s body while allowing complete freedom of movement.

• Incorporates removable inner mesh and elastic Velcro®waistband to position airbag system to customize fit and improve adjustability.

• Full internal back lining constructed from 3D mesh for optimized levels of ventilation and breathability.

• The Airbag Control Unit (ACU) of Tech-Air™ is incorporated within strong, lightweight polymer back protector, which features an ergonomic plate construction for structural strength and a fit to follow the natural contours of the back.

• Tech-Air™ ACU is seal-protected within vest to ensure its all-weather performance and the vest and componentry are certified to function between -10⁰C and +50⁰C.

• Tech-Air™ ACU includes two connector cables allowing the rider to quickly and easily connect up to the outer jacket. ACU has been homologated to ECE R10 04, which ensures the electromagnetic integrity and stability of the unit.

• Tech-Air™ uses an integrated, certified lithium ion battery, with a battery life of 25 hours and a recharge time of approximately 6 hours. Micro USB charger allows convenient recharging of system, with one hour of charging time giving four hours of riding coverage.

• Colour coded front YKK zippers allow for vest to be easily and securely attached to outer jacket.

• Argon inflator cartridges are CE certified to ISO 14451 standard, meaning that they will only fire if commanded by the electronic unit. It also certifies that the cartridges can be safely handled, assembled and transported.

• System’s firmware is upgradable and external service record will be managed by a custom-made data portal.

– Tech-Air™ is Category II CE Certified to the 686/89/EEC European PPE Directive, using a version of EN1621- 4:2013, which guarantees impact protection performance from 25 milliseconds to 5 seconds.

– Certified to function at -10°C and +50°C to guarantee system’s use in wide range of weather conditions.

– Tech-Air™ design and manufacture is CE certified to the 2007/23/EC pyrotechnic directive, guaranteeing it has been assembled following all pyrotechnic handling and safety regulations, which means the system can be transported by car, ship, train or airplane.

Tech-Air™ System two-yearly service and diagnostic check:

The recommended service interval of the Tech-Air™ System is every two years. The service is carried out by Alpinestars and it includes a full service and diagnostic check, including software updates, as well as cleaning and washing of the vest. (Note: Shipping charges to and from Alpinestars’ dealers are not included.)

Tech-Air™ System recharge service:

Following an airbag deployment this service is carried out by Alpinestars and will include: replacement of inflators and airbag, as well as a full system service, diagnostic check, as well as cleaning and washing of the vest. (Note: Repair or replacement of damaged components and materials, as well as shipping charges to and from Alpinestars’ dealers, are not included).

